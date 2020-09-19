Narcan training and distribution events planned as region warned of heroin overdoses

WISE, Va. — With heroin on the rise, the LENOWISCO Health District in Southwest Virginia is preparing people with free naloxone — a spray used to reverse an opioid overdose.
The Virginia Department of Health warned the public Thursday of heroin in the area that could be laced with fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives, which could be fatal.
Fentanyl is considered 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and is often laced into other drugs, such as heroin.
Dr. Sue Cantrell, the district director, said there have been cases in Southwest Virginia of heroin laced with fentanyl and more heroin is coming into the region. Law enforcement officials say they’re concerned about the increase of heroin locally.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl — which often results in overdose deaths, the DEA said.
In 2018, the last year for which data is available, there were 1,193 overdose deaths involving opioids in Virginia, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
To help community members prevent fatal overdoses, the health district will host several events to distribute free naloxone. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a fast-acting, safe and easy-to-administer nasal spray that can restore breathing and reduce potentially fatal effects of overdoses.
Naloxone should be given to any person who shows signs of an opioid overdose or when overdose is expected, according to the health district. A family member, bystander, first-responder or medical provider can administer naloxone.
“Opioid overdoses are increasing throughout the country as well as in our own region and we want to help keep our communities safe. A person who has overdosed is unresponsive and unable to self-administer an antidote,” Cantrell said. “These events give family members, friends and even community members the training and tools to recognize and respond to an overdose, and save lives.”
Free naloxone training and distribution events are open to the public and are available on a walk-in basis. No pre-registration is required. Due to COVID-19, guests should wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Individuals who attend will learn how to use naloxone and receive a free box with two doses of naloxone.
“Many families have been touched in some way by the opioid epidemic,” Cantrell said. “Getting trained and carrying Narcan is a great way for communities to get involved. Everyone is encouraged to get trained at these events and take advantage of the no-cost Narcan while it is available.”
The first event will take place at the Scott County Health Department on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Another event will be held at the Lee County Health Department on Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Wise County Health Department will host an event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Other events will be held Oct. 5 from 1-3 p.m. at HIS Ministries in Big Stone Gap and at Inman Village in Appalachia from 4-6 p.m. The Old Mill Village Apartments in Pound will host an event Oct. 7 from 1-4 p.m. Clinchview Apartments in St. Paul will host one Oct. 14 from 1-3 p.m. and Sheffield Apartments from 4-6 p.m. in Coeburn.
On Oct. 19, Family Crisis Services Inc. Outreach Center in Norton will host a naloxone event from 1-3 p.m. Also in Norton, Ramsey Southside Apartments will have an event from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 19.
