Narcan training and distribution events planned as region warned of heroin overdoses

Naloxone should be given to any person who shows signs of an opioid overdose or when overdose is expected, according to the health district. A family member, bystander, first-responder or medical provider can administer naloxone.

“Opioid overdoses are increasing throughout the country as well as in our own region and we want to help keep our communities safe. A person who has overdosed is unresponsive and unable to self-administer an antidote,” Cantrell said. “These events give family members, friends and even community members the training and tools to recognize and respond to an overdose, and save lives.”

Free naloxone training and distribution events are open to the public and are available on a walk-in basis. No pre-registration is required. Due to COVID-19, guests should wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Individuals who attend will learn how to use naloxone and receive a free box with two doses of naloxone.

“Many families have been touched in some way by the opioid epidemic,” Cantrell said. “Getting trained and carrying Narcan is a great way for communities to get involved. Everyone is encouraged to get trained at these events and take advantage of the no-cost Narcan while it is available.”