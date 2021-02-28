Mystery Man: Marion woman’s search for father mired by dead ends, adoptions and aliases

Now that she’s in the thick of her search, she can’t even really be sure what her last name should have been. It could have been Anderson. Maybe Holland. Or, maybe it should have been something else entirely.

Her mother knows, at the very least, that Doug Anderson’s paychecks from the Western Steer were written out to that name. She’d seen them with her own eyes.

Doug Anderson didn’t talk much about his life with Colada’s mother, she said, and Robert Holland seemed to be less than forthcoming with Moon’s family. One similarity the two women learned from him was that he was from England, though he didn’t have an accent.

The secretiveness, the name change, the bouncing around the coast make Colada’s imagination run wild.

“For him to be traveling the way he was and for him to be so secretive and be using alias names. … Who was he? Was he in the military? Was he a hit man? Why did he have two names? He could have had more than two names. We don’t know.”