Music in the Castle returns to Bristol on Saturday

BRISTOL, Tenn. – After a hiatus due to COVID-19 last year, Music in the Castle will return Saturday, when 29 bands from a number of states will participate.

The 69th annual band festival will take place at Tennessee High School’s Stone Castle. In addition to several local high school marching bands, the event will feature bands including Knoxville’s Bearden High School, the new Westridge High School in Sullivan County, Daniel Boone, Gatlinburg Pittman High School and Campbell County High School, according to a news release.

In addition to the competition bands, Tennessee High and East Tennessee State University will perform.

“We are so thankful to once again be able to host Music in the Castle,” said THS Director of Bands David Semones. “MITC is a Bristol tradition. We all have missed live performances and band competitions. Students are so excited to be able to compete again.”

The cost to attend is $8 for adults and $5 for students. Children ages 5 and younger get in free. The programs will cost $6. There will also be a ticket and program combination for $12. Family members will be able to purchase messages or band-o-grams to show support for students for $2 during the band festival.