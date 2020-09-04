 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Music in the Castle 2020 canceled
0 comments
top story

Music in the Castle 2020 canceled

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Because of increased restrictions on band performances and travel due to COVID-19, the Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band announced that Music in the Castle 2020 has been canceled, a news release from Bristol Tennessee City Schools states.

Many other school marching bands in Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina have also canceled their band competitions, the release states. Proper social distancing, travel restrictions and funding have forced many bands to cancel their entire marching season.

Music in the Castle is the largest fundraiser for the Mighty Vikings Band. However, donations can still be made to the Band Boosters by mailing a check to 1112 Edgemont Ave., Bristol, Tennessee 37620. The envelope should be addressed to the Band Boosters.

The next Music in the Castle is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts