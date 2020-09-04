Music in the Castle 2020 canceled

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Because of increased restrictions on band performances and travel due to COVID-19, the Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band announced that Music in the Castle 2020 has been canceled, a news release from Bristol Tennessee City Schools states.
Many other school marching bands in Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina have also canceled their band competitions, the release states. Proper social distancing, travel restrictions and funding have forced many bands to cancel their entire marching season.
Music in the Castle is the largest fundraiser for the Mighty Vikings Band. However, donations can still be made to the Band Boosters by mailing a check to 1112 Edgemont Ave., Bristol, Tennessee 37620. The envelope should be addressed to the Band Boosters.
The next Music in the Castle is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.