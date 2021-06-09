Mumpower resigns from council, cites additional responsibilities at his job

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia City Councilman Kevin Mumpower resigned from the council Tuesday, citing additional responsibilities at his job.
Mumpower, a former mayor, was first elected to council in 2016 and reelected in 2020. He was a central figure in the city’s efforts to curtail spending, develop strict financial policies and take other steps to improve its financial position after years of accumulating massive debt, relying on short-term borrowing and exhausting its savings.
Mayor Bill Hartley announced the resignation at the start of Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting.
In his resignation letter, Mumpower attributed the decision to becoming chief operating officer of Thermolift Inc., based in Livonia, Michigan, last summer.
“Since that time, I have traveled back and forth from Michigan to Bristol to attend required council meetings,” Mumpower wrote. “I was given additional responsibility within Thermolift Inc., late last week and now my future travel and work schedule commitments will simply not allow me to continue as a member of City Council.”
He wished the other council members well, saying he enjoyed his time on council and “pray that the hard work improving the city’s finances will continue. I wish the council, citizens, city employees and all associated with the city the best of luck for a very prosperous future.”
The council voted to formally accept Mumpower’s resignation and outlined the process for selecting his replacement.
“I appreciate Councilman Mumpower’s service and his commitment to the city’s finances over the years,” Hartley said.
City Manager Randy Eads also expressed his appreciation.
“I’m forever grateful for the support he’s given me over the past four years,” Eads said. “Mr. Mumpower has helped the city guide itself through the most significant, financially distressed situation the city has ever experienced.”
The council later emerged from a 19-minute closed door session to outline the process of selecting a replacement.
Applications will be accepted through June 25, Hartley said. The council plans to interview each applicant in public during a June 29 called meeting. It will discuss the applicants in a closed session July 1, hold second interviews in a July 6 closed session, then emerge and appoint the next council member at that meeting.
In other matters, Ernie Hoch, the city’s landfill consultant from the Draper Aden Associates, recommended the city drill up to 10 additional gas wells at the landfill this summer to try and capture more of the methane gas that is currently escaping.
Hoch said a review of the existing 19 wells revealed that five to seven are not working properly.
“They could be flooded, cracked or broken,” he said. “The next best step is to replace the gas wells that are not working and drill additional wells to pull more gas.”
The city must use the state procurement process to determine a contractor, Eads said, adding that the cost of that work is currently unknown.
The gas wells will be drilled down approximately 150 feet and the holes are about 3 feet in diameter, Hoch said.
That step may or may not have any impact on the widespread odor complaints that residents continue making, Hoch said.
Eads confirmed that representatives of the federal Environmental Protection Agency are in the city to collect air quality information, but aren’t publicizing specific locations because they don’t want anything to impact their readings.
In other matters, council voted 3-1 to appropriate another $1 million to its debt service reserve account — bringing that total to $3 million — to help pay ever-increasing debt service payments. Councilman Kevin Wingard failed to convince the council to cut that in half and set aside $500,000 to unbudgeted landfill expenses.
Hartley said the city has other monies, in other uncommitted accounts, that could be used for the landfill if needed and that this was the last projected year the city could afford to appropriate the $1 million toward its long-term debt.
