Mumpower resigns from council, cites additional responsibilities at his job

“They could be flooded, cracked or broken,” he said. “The next best step is to replace the gas wells that are not working and drill additional wells to pull more gas.”

The city must use the state procurement process to determine a contractor, Eads said, adding that the cost of that work is currently unknown.

The gas wells will be drilled down approximately 150 feet and the holes are about 3 feet in diameter, Hoch said.

That step may or may not have any impact on the widespread odor complaints that residents continue making, Hoch said.

Eads confirmed that representatives of the federal Environmental Protection Agency are in the city to collect air quality information, but aren’t publicizing specific locations because they don’t want anything to impact their readings.

In other matters, council voted 3-1 to appropriate another $1 million to its debt service reserve account — bringing that total to $3 million — to help pay ever-increasing debt service payments. Councilman Kevin Wingard failed to convince the council to cut that in half and set aside $500,000 to unbudgeted landfill expenses.

Hartley said the city has other monies, in other uncommitted accounts, that could be used for the landfill if needed and that this was the last projected year the city could afford to appropriate the $1 million toward its long-term debt.

