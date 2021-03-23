Multiple factors likely causing rise in COVID cases

A series of factors are likely contributing to a modest surge in area COVID-19 cases, according to a Ballad Health official.
On Monday, Ballad Health reported its highest number of COVID-19 inpatients in more than a month, with 91 patients being treated in hospitals across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. That’s up from 83 last Friday. The regional hospital system has averaged between 70 and 78 inpatients per week throughout March and the last two weeks of February. The last time Ballad reported more than 90 inpatients was on Feb. 17, at 98, but that total declined to 78 just two days later.
Of those 91 people, 20 are in intensive care, including eight on ventilators. That represents Ballad’s largest ICU census since March 1 and only the third time with 20 or more since early February.
“This is obviously something concerning that we’re keeping an eye on,” Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer, said during a Monday phone interview.
“There are most likely several things that are happening right now. I think testing is down a little bit. I’m talking to a lot of people who are contributing symptoms to allergies — that they say is normal for this time of year,” Swift said. “We certainly want to encourage people to go ahead and get tested, even if they do think it’s allergies. The best way to stop spread is to know you’re infected and to isolate and not spread it to others.”
Swift said there are some confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants in the region, and that is expected to increase case rates in the coming weeks.
Asked if people are failing to wear masks, socially distance or avoid crowds and unnecessary exposure, Swift said people likely want to relax because spring has arrived.
“I know people are tired of the pandemic; they’re tired of the preventive measures. But I think this little bump is just enough to remind everybody we are still in the midst of a pandemic. This virus is still here, and it will take every chance we give it,” Swift said.
Numbers could rise even more in the weeks ahead, depending on how much people travel for spring break.
“We are very much in the heart of spring break travel season. I don’t think that’s affecting our numbers right now, but that is something we’re watching for in the coming weeks,” she said. “I think we need to use this as a time we buckle back down to make sure people are getting the vaccine if they’re eligible and then continue those preventive measures while we get the rest of the region vaccinated.”
Ballad has reopened one dedicated COVID unit that had been closed. On Wednesday, it reported 33 available designated COVID treatment beds. They’ve added 26 available beds since last Wednesday.
“We’ll continue to adjust and stand those units back up as necessary, but I’m hoping we can work with our community and we don’t get back to where we’ve been,” Swift said.
This region’s seven-day COVID testing positive average has remained above 13% for the past week — which is more than double the Tennessee and Virginia statewide averages. That means about one in eight people tested for the novel coronavirus are positive.
The rate declined during the second half of February, hitting 9.4% on March 1, before rising steadily over the past three weeks. In mid-February, the region’s seven-day COVID testing positivity average was nearly 15%.
Through last Friday, Sullivan County remained this region’s hotspot with 349 active cases of COVID-19. Sullivan was adding an average of 35.3 new cases per day over the past 14 days — up from 32 per day during the previous two weeks. Washington County in Tennessee was adding nearly 20 new cases per day with 222 active cases, and Hawkins County was adding 10.1 cases per day with 105 active cases.
Sullivan’s seven-day testing positivity rate was 12.8% on an average of 226 tests daily, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Rates remain much lower across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, where 229 combined new cases were reported during the past seven days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Wythe County reported 42 new cases, and Washington County had 34.