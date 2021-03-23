Multiple factors likely causing rise in COVID cases

A series of factors are likely contributing to a modest surge in area COVID-19 cases, according to a Ballad Health official.

On Monday, Ballad Health reported its highest number of COVID-19 inpatients in more than a month, with 91 patients being treated in hospitals across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. That’s up from 83 last Friday. The regional hospital system has averaged between 70 and 78 inpatients per week throughout March and the last two weeks of February. The last time Ballad reported more than 90 inpatients was on Feb. 17, at 98, but that total declined to 78 just two days later.

Of those 91 people, 20 are in intensive care, including eight on ventilators. That represents Ballad’s largest ICU census since March 1 and only the third time with 20 or more since early February.

“This is obviously something concerning that we’re keeping an eye on,” Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer, said during a Monday phone interview.