Much of region lags in vaccination rates

Ballad Health officials last week voiced concern over this surge combined with apparent hesitancy to take the vaccine.

“We could be giving at least double the vaccine that we’re giving at our sites right now. As we continue to see that demand go down, it’s concerning,” Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer, said. “We’ve seen each time when the states were going through their age ranges, the first week after the new phase was announced, there was a quick uptake by people who were waiting. But now we’re seeing those people have been vaccinated. We’ve got to reach the people who either have questions or, more than likely, don’t feel the urgency.”

On Monday, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced plans to close its vaccination center at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium but continue offering shots at Whitetop Creek

Park in Bristol, Tennessee.

“Our contract with the Civic Auditorium is up after April 21 and there are other events scheduled there after that date,” spokeswoman Rachel Dean said in an email. “We will still be vaccinating at Whitetop Creek Park and there are several community partners in Kingsport who have vaccine available for the community.”