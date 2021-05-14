MTSU journalism class in Bristol area looking for stories

Journalism students from Middle Tennessee State University will be in the Bristol area from Sunday through June 1 on the hunt for stories.

The students are members of a unique feature writing class that will partner with the Bristol Herald Courier to produce written and multimedia content.

“This is an immersion variety of journalism instruction, where we take students out of the classroom and put them into the field, in places where they usually don’t know anyone and don’t know the lay of the land,” said MTSU associate professor Leon Alligood, who will lead the students. Alligood, a journalist for 30 years before joining MTSU in 2008, spent much of his career covering Tennessee for the Nashville Banner and The Tennessean.

“MTSU has students going overseas on study trips each summer, I thought it would be a great idea to go on the road closer to home,” Alligood added. “Most of my students don’t trek far off the beaten path of the interstate highway system when they travel the state. My mission with this class is to lead them to explore.”

While the class is officially known as Journalism 3530 in the university course catalog, students have given it another name: the Road Trip Class.