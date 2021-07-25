Moving Mountains: The Making of the Coalfields Expressway

“Typical jobs deal with surface right-of-ways; we don’t usually get into the minerals. This job has it all,” he said. “Somebody is going to own the surface, somebody else is going to own the minerals and somebody else is going to own the rights to mine the minerals. It has its complexities.”

“Popular Creek Phase B, if we did this the old method of design, build, delivery, we would be in the ballpark of $500 million to $600 million to complete a job of this size and this magnitude. We’re going to complete it with a budget of [about] $200 million,” Halloway said. “A typical VDOT [roadbed] fill is probably 6 inches. Here we’re probably going from 3 to 6 feet per fill. When you’re coming up 200 feet through these hollow fills, it would take a lot of time to compact it. A geo-tech engineer comes and reviews the project quarterly, they’ll set up haul patterns to utilize the heavy equipment to compact the areas as opposed to the standard rollers. When they get to a certain tolerance of the road bed they have to switch back to conventional methods to get the compaction in the roadway.”