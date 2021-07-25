Moving Mountains: The Making of the Coalfields Expressway

VANSANT, Va. — On a sunny July morning, a parade of large-scale dump trucks shuttled tons of rock and coal down freshly cut Buchanan County hillsides hour after hour — working around the clock — because mountains aren’t readily moved or roadways easily constructed in this most rugged corner of Virginia.
For the past two years, workers from Bizzack Construction in Lexington, Kentucky, have employed large-scale bulldozers and excavators to make a monumental cut through a 2,000-foot-tall peak northwest of Grundy near the Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure.
Boulders are delivered to an on-site crusher that pulverizes them into a size suitable for helping turn the pathway into roadbed while coal is piled alongside the muddy pathway, where it will be collected and sold.
A couple miles away — near the foot of that peak — sections of a massive, half-mile drainage culvert — deemed the longest in Virginia — are cinched together in a valley off Hoot Owl Street. Once the two sections of culvert are linked and Poplar Creek can safely flow through, tons of dirt and rock will be piled 350 feet deep atop that culvert to form foundation for more highway.
Welcome to “Poplar Creek Phase A,” currently ground zero for Corridor Q and U.S. Highway 121 — and a portion of Virginia’s long anticipated Coalfields Expressway.
The expressway concept was originally proposed in the 1990s, and it became part of the National Highway System Designation Act of 1995, designating the route a “Congressional High Priority Corridor” and including it as part of the National Highway System.
It was envisioned as a four-lane, limited access highway designed to improve transportation, access and safety while sparking economic growth in the rural Appalachian Mountains.
It would extend from U.S. Highway 23 near Pound in Wise County eastward across Dickenson and Buchanan counties to east of Slate, Virginia. There, it would connect to a similar 67-mile project in West Virginia and link Interstates 64 and 77 in Beckley, West Virginia, on the eastern side with U.S. 23 — now an extension of Interstate 26 in Tennessee — on the western side.
The Virginia General Assembly approved it in 1999, and Virginia’s Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the location of that state’s 50-mile route in August 2000.
In 2021, a portion of the Virginia route corresponds with U.S. Highway 460 Corridor Q, a federal project designed to improve the connection between Kentucky — near Breaks Interstate Park — with the town of Grundy. It is the Corridor Q portion, about 13.8 total miles divided into six projects at a total cost of over $750 million, that is underway in Virginia and expected to be in use by 2026.
“That will be a big help because it will allow a lot more interstate commerce between our region and Kentucky, primarily,” said Jonathan Belcher, executive director of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority and executive director of the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority.
“It will definitely benefit the Breaks Interstate Park and the Southern Gap industrial park in Buchanan County. That will open up those areas, but I still think you have to have an east-west connection to help communities between there and Pound. Communities like Haysi, Clinchco and Clintwood.”
Belcher said an improved highway network is essential to attracting business and industrial development to remote areas that once relied primarily on the coal industry and companies that supported mining activities.
The General Assembly established the authority in 2017 as an entity to accept federal highway funding, and it began meeting last year after being fully constituted.
“Until it was created, the project had kind of languished,” Belcher said. “There had been some money for studies and alignment, but there has never been any actual construction funding for the road except for in connection with Corridor Q and U.S. 460.”
The authority board has requested $9 million in federal dollars to fund engineering for the segment between Grundy and the West Virginia line.
“I have seen a sense of momentum gaining on the project, and all the legislators on the state and federal level have been working well with us to get that momentum going,” he said.
Much of that momentum is occurring in West Virginia, where, last month, Gov. Jim Justice promised to “some way, somehow, do everything we can to complete the Coalfields Expressway,” during a media event. Justice announced $203 million was earmarked to complete a segment between Pineville and Welch.
Last October, Justice cut the ribbon to open a nine-mile, $33.5 million stretch of the expressway connecting Slab Fork in Raleigh County to Mullens in Wyoming County.
Another 13 miles near Beckley was previously completed and is now in use.
“I think, as Virginia sees West Virginia make substantial progress on their part of the Coalfields Expressway — and Kentucky has made substantial investments in their highway infrastructure in eastern Kentucky — that there will be pressure on Virginia and the federal government to do transportation improvements, including the Coalfields Expressway in Southwest Virginia,” Belcher said.
Financial realities and coal synergy
From day one, the project faced two roadblocks — its high cost and the challenges posed by construction in rugged terrain.
The original 2001 estimate for Virginia’s 50-mile segment was $1.6 billion, but that quickly grew to $4.1 billion — greater than Virginia’s entire one-year transportation budget at that time. The figure grew even more daunting, to $5.1 billion, by 2006. However, that year the state signed agreements with two coal companies designed to reduce its cost to $2.8 billion through a unique public-private partnership.
Even though the coal industry has declined, enough minerals are found along the way to keep the equipment rolling today.
Coal synergy reduces road-building costs by using larger scale earth-moving equipment to prepare the road bed to rough grade while allowing the companies to recover marketable coal reserves, VDOT Mega Projects Engineer Marty Halloway said.
“We’re moving about 13 million cubic yards on this job,” Halloway said, referring to the Poplar Creek phase A. “The standard construction job is maybe 50,000 to 100,000 cubic yards. Our production rates range from 40,000 to 60,000 cubic yards a week.
“Typical jobs deal with surface right-of-ways; we don’t usually get into the minerals. This job has it all,” he said. “Somebody is going to own the surface, somebody else is going to own the minerals and somebody else is going to own the rights to mine the minerals. It has its complexities.”
Complex yes, but also less expensive.
“Popular Creek Phase B, if we did this the old method of design, build, delivery, we would be in the ballpark of $500 million to $600 million to complete a job of this size and this magnitude. We’re going to complete it with a budget of [about] $200 million,” Halloway said. “A typical VDOT [roadbed] fill is probably 6 inches. Here we’re probably going from 3 to 6 feet per fill. When you’re coming up 200 feet through these hollow fills, it would take a lot of time to compact it. A geo-tech engineer comes and reviews the project quarterly, they’ll set up haul patterns to utilize the heavy equipment to compact the areas as opposed to the standard rollers. When they get to a certain tolerance of the road bed they have to switch back to conventional methods to get the compaction in the roadway.”
On these types of projects, VDOT provides oversight and guidance, Halloway said.
Poplar Creek
The current focus for the contractor and VDOT is Poplar Creek, and nothing about this project is low key.
“The cut and the fills on Poplar Creek will be the tallest cut and deepest fills in the commonwealth,” said Mark Hill, project manager. “Some of the cuts will reach up to 400 feet high. When we start Phase B, the big cut on B will be about 400 feet deep and be about 600 feet [long]. The total cut is about 2,200 feet.”
The eventual road in Phase A will be a 1.9-mile continual downgrade, Halloway said.
“If you took the Exit 7 Walmart and stacked it up eight stories high, that’s what we’re moving through a cut,” Halloway said.
The project, he reiterated, is complex.
“It comes with a lot more challenges. You have to think about each move that you’re making so you don’t restrict yourself from accessing other parts of the project so you can continually keep the project proceeding forward,” Halloway said. “We’re still delivering on a tight schedule. Once we start construction, we’re finishing jobs in 2.5 to three years.”
Coal synergy projects also move at a faster pace than a typical design-build project, Halloway said.
“Typically, we would design a project, advertise a project and then build a project,” he said. “In this case, we design a portion of the project, clear the right-of-way and start. That allows us to move faster, be more efficient in what we’re doing and — with the design team on staff and situations or problems occur — you get a faster resolution.
“Moving this amount of material, the design builder has to collect the mineral, market the mineral, get the government-funded exemptions to mine and sell the mineral. That’s a risk they take because if the market was to bottom or nobody’s buying the mineral, they’ve got to find some way to do that and continue to make money progress it because all that coal synergy is built into their lump sum price,” Halloway said.
As an active mining site, the work is also monitored by the state Department of Environmental Quality and federal Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.
“Typically, these cuts, there’s not enough coal to set up and mine. But as we’re building a road bed — as we encounter 12-inch to 18-inch seams of coal — it makes it feasible to collect the coal,” Halloway said. “They will stockpile it and a third party will come, pick it up, transport it to the market and get the sales from it. We don’t go below the road bed to collect the mineral. If we encounter a deep mine, they have to stabilize that and support it as we go through those cuts.”
They have encountered at least one former deep mine in Phase A and several during previous phases.
Current status
The $199 million cost of the Poplar Creek Phase A is fully funded with completion expected in 2025, according to VDOT. Thus far, the estimated $215 million cost for the 1.7-mile Poplar Creek Phase B is partially funded and the construction contract to extend the route to tie into U.S. Highway 460 west of Grundy is being developed. A public hearing was held earlier this summer and, once that phase is finalized, that will complete 13.85 miles of Corridor Q in Virginia.
Nearby, multiple parts of the project are finished to “rough grade” and awaiting pavement.
The original synergy project — labeled Hawks Nest — is a 2-mile, $18 million segment featuring two traffic lanes and climbing lanes. Rough grade was done a decade ago, and it is expected to be completed in 2023, according to VDOT.
A few miles away, 460 Phase I, which features twin bridges connecting Virginia to Kentucky, is complete and opened to the public in November 2020. The 265-feet tall spans are the tallest such bridges in Virginia and were completed for $121 million.
Rough grade for the $174 million 6.2-mile 460 connector was completed in 2019, with paving expected to begin this year and completion expected in late 2023. Another project, the $25 million 121-Corridor Q intersection, is also expected to be complete in 2023.
The western sections remain unfunded.
“Progressing the remaining sections of Route 121 (Coalfields Expressway) would depend on additional funding, which could be pursued by the locality through VDOT’s Smart Scale application process or through funding earmarks by the General Assembly or Congress,” according to VDOT Bristol district spokesperson Michelle Earl.
Both the 6.8-mile Pound connector in Wise County and 15.6-mile Cranes Nest segment across the northern tier of Dickenson County and the 4.8-mile Doe Branch section just west of Hawks Nest are all unfunded.
On the eastern end of the route, an 11.4-mile section east of Grundy named the Elkins section and the 5-mile Rockhouse section — which would connect to West Virginia, are both unfunded. That route is planned to run mostly north of the current state Route 83 then dip down and intersect with Route 83 near the state line. It is that final segment for which the Coalfields Expressway Authority is seeking federal support. The authority last year also named the Pound connector as a priority for funding because it would improve access to the Red Onion industrial park being developed in Dickenson County.
