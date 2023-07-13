WISE, Va. — You will find free dental, medical and veterinary care — and even a free haircut — July 28 through July 30 when The Health Wagon hosts its Move Mountains Medical Mission (M7) from July 28 through July 30 at the Virginia/Kentucky Fairgrounds at Wise.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. each day at the fairgrounds, 10101 Fairgrounds Road.

Volunteer services are provided to the uninsured, underinsured and those who can’t afford to pay by nurse practitioners, physicians, dentists, optometrists and other trained health professionals.

Some services require scheduled appointments.

Free dental services available include fillings, cleanings, extractions, denture repairs and realignments and oral cancer screenings. Services are provided by the VDA Foundation at UVA-Wise Convocation Center.

Free eye care requires patients to make appointments by calling 276-328-8850. Services include eye exams, glaucoma testing, diabetes retinopathy screenings and prescription glasses.

A wide range of free medical services are available, including specialist exams, EKGs, osteopathic manupulations, chest X-rays, blood work and more. For a full list of services, go to The Health Wagon’s Facebook page.

Veterinary services will also be provided, including spay and neuter vouchers, vaccines, well and sick care, flea and tick prevention, ear mite treatment, pet bedding, crates, toys and more. Microchipping will also be available, based on availability.

There’s also a non-medical facet to the Mission, ranging from free haircuts, a chance to win $1,000 by playing bingo, food boxes, educational exhibits, Pharmacy Connect, Medicaid enrollment, emergency preparedness packages and a farmer’s market.

This is the 21st annual summer event, formerly known as RAM Wise County.

For more information, call 276-328-8850. Only service animals allowed, except for veterinary care services in designated areas.