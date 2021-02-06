Mountain Empire region's cases, positivity dropping; death rate remains high

New cases ranged around 5,500 per week during the last two weeks of December and first week of January before they plunged during the past three weeks. Nearly 2,200 new cases were diagnosed across Ballad Health’s 21-county service area during the last week of January, representing the lowest total since Oct. 11-17, the system reported.

Deaths due to the novel coronavirus have slowed little. Sixty-one deaths have been reported during the first five days of the month across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, an average of 12.2 per day. January was the region’s deadliest month with 477 COVID-19 deaths, an average of 15.3 per day. There were 412 deaths in December, an average of 13.2 per day.

The virus and its complications have claimed 1,674 of this region’s residents since the first case was reported locally in March.

The region’s seven-day average testing positivity rate lingered around 17% during the past week — or less than half of the rate on Jan. 10, when it peaked at 35.3 % — but still more than three times the target rate of less than 5%, according to Ballad Health.

Tennessee’s seven-day percent positive was 7.7% Friday, while Virginia stood at 10.8%. Both states are among the 15 highest rates for all U.S. states, according to the Centers for Disease Control.