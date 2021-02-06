Mountain Empire region's cases, positivity dropping; death rate remains high

Indicators show COVID-19 continues to subside across the region, but there were still 1,390 new cases diagnosed during the past seven days and regional testing positivity — while declining — remains above statewide rates.
Ten Northeast Tennessee counties reported 948 new cases of the novel coronavirus between Jan. 30-Feb. 5, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Ten counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia reported 442 newly diagnosed cases during that same span.
Those figures are comparable to October 2020, prior to significant surges of cases in November, December and early January.
However, health officials continue expressing concern about variants of the virus — which are running rampant in some countries — and have now shown up elsewhere in both Virginia and Tennessee.
“Now is not the time to relax,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday during a media briefing. “It’s the time to get even more serious about handwashing, mask wearing and physical distancing.”
On Friday, Ballad Health treated 101 COVID-19 inpatients at its hospitals, including 22 in intensive care units. Just one month ago, on Jan. 5, Ballad established a single-day record with 361 inpatients, including 68 in intensive care units.
“We are thrilled that the cases have come down and the percent positivity is reduced and I am thrilled we have our hospital capacity back,” Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mt. Rogers Health District said Friday. “If you look at a combination of the cases reported, the testing positivity and hospitalizations — you know if people are sick they would be in the hospital. I think it’s a combination of these early vaccines getting out, and we didn’t see as many cases as a result of the Christmas and New Year’s that were anticipated. We saw a lot of cases after Thanksgiving.”
New cases ranged around 5,500 per week during the last two weeks of December and first week of January before they plunged during the past three weeks. Nearly 2,200 new cases were diagnosed across Ballad Health’s 21-county service area during the last week of January, representing the lowest total since Oct. 11-17, the system reported.
Deaths due to the novel coronavirus have slowed little. Sixty-one deaths have been reported during the first five days of the month across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, an average of 12.2 per day. January was the region’s deadliest month with 477 COVID-19 deaths, an average of 15.3 per day. There were 412 deaths in December, an average of 13.2 per day.
The virus and its complications have claimed 1,674 of this region’s residents since the first case was reported locally in March.
The region’s seven-day average testing positivity rate lingered around 17% during the past week — or less than half of the rate on Jan. 10, when it peaked at 35.3 % — but still more than three times the target rate of less than 5%, according to Ballad Health.
Tennessee’s seven-day percent positive was 7.7% Friday, while Virginia stood at 10.8%. Both states are among the 15 highest rates for all U.S. states, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Sullivan County’s positivity rate stands at 12.7% and the county is averaging 45.3 new cases daily over the past 14 days, while giving about 295 tests daily. Washington County in Tennessee is at 10.8% positivity with 33 new cases per day with an average of 261 tests given. Carter County is at 14.7% positivity with 16.4 new cases diagnosed daily over the past 14 days and nearly 107 tests per day.
In Virginia, the Cumberland Plateau Health District rate was 7.2%, LENOWISCO was 10.6% and Mount Rogers was 9.1%.
