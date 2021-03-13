 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Rogers Health District to post open vaccine times on its website
0 comments
top story

Mount Rogers Health District to post open vaccine times on its website

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 logo
BHC logo square

MARION, Va. — Mount Rogers Health District will begin posting available appointment slots for COVID-19 vaccine clinics on its website.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The appointment slots are for people ages 65 and older or for those 16-64 with underlying medical conditions, according to a written statement. Health department staff are first filling appointments from the waitlist via email or phone appointment offers. If clinics still have slots available within 24 hours of the clinic start time, a registration link will be posted on the district website.

Appointments are required, and walk-ins cannot be accommodated.

“These appointment slots will be limited and available to eligible individuals on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Health Director Dr. Karen Shelton. “Eligible 16- and 17-year olds should carefully note if a clinic is offering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are only approved for those 18 and older.”

To pre-register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) for assistance with registration.

Individuals with specific medical concerns or conditions should discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their provider.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts