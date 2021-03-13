Mount Rogers Health District to post open vaccine times on its website

ONLINE » Mount Rogers website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/appointments

MARION, Va. — Mount Rogers Health District will begin posting available appointment slots for COVID-19 vaccine clinics on its website.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The appointment slots are for people ages 65 and older or for those 16-64 with underlying medical conditions, according to a written statement. Health department staff are first filling appointments from the waitlist via email or phone appointment offers. If clinics still have slots available within 24 hours of the clinic start time, a registration link will be posted on the district website.

Appointments are required, and walk-ins cannot be accommodated.

“These appointment slots will be limited and available to eligible individuals on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Health Director Dr. Karen Shelton. “Eligible 16- and 17-year olds should carefully note if a clinic is offering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are only approved for those 18 and older.”