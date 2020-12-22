Mount Rogers Health District to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Mount Rogers Health District will begin this week holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics for healthcare workers.
Health officials and are healthcare providers have been working to identify those individuals first eligible to receive the vaccine. The Phase 1a group includes health system personnel, Emergency Medical Service, primary care medical offices, dentists and others who provide health services.
The designation also includes staff members and residents of long-term care facilities, but they are being vaccinated through a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreen’s.
“We are delighted to be able to distribute a safe and effective vaccine to health workers in our community,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District.
“This virus has had a devastating effect on our community. Vaccination is the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Healthcare providers are encouraged to participate in online educational webinars about the COVID-19 vaccine sponsored by the Virginia Department of Health. They are scheduled tonight at 7 p.m. for nurses and at 7 p.m. Dec. 29 for pharmacy workers. Log-in information is available on the Virginia Department of Health website.
“Although the vaccine supply is limited right now, we anticipate continuing to receive shipments of COVID-19 vaccine,” Shelton said.
“We will work hard to vaccinate those in our community based on the priority group order as quickly as our supply allows. We look forward to working through the priority groups until we can provide the vaccine to all in the community.”
The health district and local health systems are reaching out to healthcare providers in the community, but if you are a healthcare provider and have not been contacted about a COVID-19 vaccine during Phase 1a, reach out to crystal.milhorne@vdh.virginia.gov or breanne.forbes-hubbard@vdh.virginia.gov for more information.
“It is important to note that mitigation strategies will still be necessary while the nation is being vaccinated,” continued Shelton. “It is not time to let down our guard. Please continue to wear your mask, social distance, stay home when sick, and wash your hands. We are nearing the end of this marathon, but still have miles to go.”
For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.