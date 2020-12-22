Mount Rogers Health District to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics

“We will work hard to vaccinate those in our community based on the priority group order as quickly as our supply allows. We look forward to working through the priority groups until we can provide the vaccine to all in the community.”

The health district and local health systems are reaching out to healthcare providers in the community, but if you are a healthcare provider and have not been contacted about a COVID-19 vaccine during Phase 1a, reach out to crystal.milhorne@vdh.virginia.gov or breanne.forbes-hubbard@vdh.virginia.gov for more information.

“It is important to note that mitigation strategies will still be necessary while the nation is being vaccinated,” continued Shelton. “It is not time to let down our guard. Please continue to wear your mask, social distance, stay home when sick, and wash your hands. We are nearing the end of this marathon, but still have miles to go.”

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.