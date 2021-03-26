 Skip to main content
Mount Rogers Health District initiates Phase 1c of vaccine distribution
Mount Rogers Health District initiates Phase 1c of vaccine distribution

MARION, Va. — Mount Rogers Health District plans to open COVID-19 vaccination appointments to those in Phase 1c on Monday.

Phase 1c includes those employed in the following essential worker categories: energy; water, wastewater, and waste removal (includes recycling removal); housing and construction; food service; transportation and logistics; institutions of higher education faculty/staff; finance; information technology and communication; media; legal services; public safety (engineers); other public health workers.

Eligible individuals are asked to preregister online at vaccinate.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-829-4682.

