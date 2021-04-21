Mount Rogers Health District has Virginia’s highest COVID-19 positivity rate

Thirty-three new cases were diagnosed in Bristol, Virginia during the past week, while Washington County reported 60 new cases, Smyth County had 34 and Wythe County 65, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The Health District also includes Bland, Carroll and Grayson counties and the city of Galax. Of those, Grayson reported 93 new cases in the past week and Carroll County reported 69 while Bland has seven new cases and Galax 23.

From Monday to Tuesday, Bristol added nine cases, Washington 12, Smyth 10 and Wythe 18.

Since April 1, those four localities reported 567 of Southwest Virginia’s 893 new COVID cases.

Case and positivity rates are even higher in adjoining Sullivan County, Tennessee, which reported over 700 new cases this month and a testing positivity rate of 15.1% .

Elsewhere in Southwest Virginia, seven-day positivity rates were 6.7% in the LENOWISCO district Tuesday and 6.9% in Cumberland Plateau.

Health officials are urging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and are making a change in how they schedule vaccination appointments.