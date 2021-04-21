Mount Rogers Health District has Virginia’s highest COVID-19 positivity rate

MARION, Va. — The Mount Rogers Health District reported Virginia’s highest COVID-19 testing positivity rate Tuesday as cases are again mounting.
Mount Rogers’ seven-day testing positivity rate stood at 11.5% Tuesday, highest of the state’s 35 health districts and nearly double the state’s 6.1% average, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Over the past two weeks, the district’s testing positivity average ranged from 15.2% April 6 to a low of 9.6% April 14 before rising to the current level. The district has logged more than 2,500 COVID tests in the past week.
“We are seeing an increase in cases and percent positivity in our region,” Dr. Karen Shelton, health director, said in a written statement. “Variants are becoming more common throughout the region and state, and we are in a race against the variants to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible, to prevent increased illness, hospitalization and deaths.”
Over the past week, about two-thirds of new cases reported in the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia were diagnosed along the Interstate 81 corridor in the heart of the Mount Rogers Health District.
Thirty-three new cases were diagnosed in Bristol, Virginia during the past week, while Washington County reported 60 new cases, Smyth County had 34 and Wythe County 65, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Health District also includes Bland, Carroll and Grayson counties and the city of Galax. Of those, Grayson reported 93 new cases in the past week and Carroll County reported 69 while Bland has seven new cases and Galax 23.
From Monday to Tuesday, Bristol added nine cases, Washington 12, Smyth 10 and Wythe 18.
Since April 1, those four localities reported 567 of Southwest Virginia’s 893 new COVID cases.
Case and positivity rates are even higher in adjoining Sullivan County, Tennessee, which reported over 700 new cases this month and a testing positivity rate of 15.1% .
Elsewhere in Southwest Virginia, seven-day positivity rates were 6.7% in the LENOWISCO district Tuesday and 6.9% in Cumberland Plateau.
Health officials are urging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and are making a change in how they schedule vaccination appointments.
Effective immediately, the three Southwest Virginia health districts will no longer use the state’s VaccinateVirginia.gov preregistration list because all residents are now eligible to schedule appointments, according to a written statement.
The state launched the website earlier this year to initially address a backlog of specific groups of people waiting to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. This week, Virginia moved into a new phase that means everyone 16 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine.
Washington County presently has the highest vaccination take rate of any locality in Southwest Virginia or Northeast Tennessee
Residents are urged to schedule an appointment to get the vaccine by visiting the vaccinefinder.org website to see appointments for pharmacies and health system providers; www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/appointments/ for local health department clinics; calling their local health department to schedule over the phone; or by calling 1-877-829-4682 seven days a week, between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
