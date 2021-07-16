Mount Rogers Health District director to become chief medical officer at Bristol Regional Medical Center

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dr. Karen Shelton, medical director of the Mount Rogers Health District and acting director of both the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO districts, will leave that role next month to become vice president and chief medical officer at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Ballad Health, parent firm of BRMC, announced Shelton’s role Thursday.

“As a native of Bristol, I’m excited for the opportunity to continue serving my community, with its health at the forefront of what I do each day,” Shelton said in the statement. “I understand the health care needs in our area and am honored to be a part of the great work Bristol Regional is doing to make an impact on the health of our community.”

She begins her new role Aug. 23.

“Bristol Regional is known for its award-winning care and exceptional physicians. I am excited to get to work more closely with the medical staff as we progress to becoming a top-decile organization," she said.

She will work with Ballad Health’s Northeast Market President and CEO Dr. Chad Couch at the 312-bed hospital.