Motorcyclist killed in Smyth County crash identified

MARION, Va. — A motorcyclist killed in a single-vehicle crash in Smyth County on Monday evening has been identified as Gary W. Barnett, 74, of Leesburg, Ohio.

According to the Virginia State Police, Barnett was driving a 2010 Harley-Davidson Street Glide north on state Route 16, just north of Marion, when the motorcycle ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. Barnett, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, the VSP said.