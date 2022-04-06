 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist involved in pursuit killed in crash

MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

ABINGDON, Va. – A motorcyclist from Bristol, Tennessee, has died after a wreck in Washington County, Virginia, where he was being pursued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash Monday just after 10 p.m. on southbound State Route 611 nearly a quarter-mile south of Route 883.

A 2001 Honda Shadow motorcycle was traveling south on Route 611 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.

The driver, Tommy G. Millhorn, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee, was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation. This story will be updated.

