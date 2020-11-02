Motorcyclist dies in Wise County crash

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — Virginia State Police Trooper J. Serrac is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Wise County that occurred on Saturday at 11 p.m. on U.S. 58A at the Wise-Lee county line.
According to police, a 2015 Victory motorcycle was traveling east on Route 58A when it slid off the right side of the highway and struck the guardrail.
The motorcyclist, Robert A. Phillips II, 34, of Pennington Gap, Virginia, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
