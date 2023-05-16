Mark E. Massie Jr., 41, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, died at the scene of a crash Friday at 3:15 a.m., according to a written statement.

Virginia State Police are investigating the Interstate 81 crash at the 14 mile marker. A 2022 Kawasaki EX650 was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the right side of the interstate and struck a milepost sign.