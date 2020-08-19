Mother charged with felony murder in death of her toddler

BLOUNTVILLE, Va. -- The mother of Evelyn Boswell, the toddler whose body was found in March, has been indicted on felony murder and a host of other charges in connection to her daughter's death, Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus announced today.
A Sullivan County grand jury indicted Megan Boswell on 19 charges, including felony murder, child abuse, child neglect, abuse of a corpse, failure to report a death and other counts.
The body of Evelyn, who was 15 months old, was found March 6 on property belonging to Boswell's family. She had been the subject of a Feb. 19 Amber Alert and is believed to have been missing since around Dec. 10 or 11, though her disappearance wasn't reported to authorities until February.
