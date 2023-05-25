Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Most city offices in Bristol, Tennessee, will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Job Access bus service will operate on a regular schedule, but Transit buses and Para-transit buses will not run Monday. These buses will resume their normal schedule on Tuesday.

Monday trash pickup will be done on Wednesday.

Anyone with a request for city services while offices are closed can complete an online service request by visiting the city website at www.bristoltn.org and clicking on the Request Tracker icon at the top of the page. Requests will be addressed the next business day.

There will be no change in emergency services: residents should call 9-1-1 in emergencies or (423) 989-5600 to reach a dispatcher in non-emergency situations.