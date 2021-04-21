Most area colleges to hold limited in-person graduations

In contrast with the wave of all-virtual graduations last year, most colleges are offering in-person, livestreamed events for the Class of 2021.
In some cases, they’re including 2020 graduates in the festivities.
But students who choose to attend in person will need to pay close attention to their schools’ masking, social distancing and other safety requirements.
Here’s a preview, plus some initial information about high school graduations.
Tennessee
East Tennessee State University
» When: In-person ceremonies for various schools between Thursday, May 6 and Sunday, May 9. One ceremony will be for Class of 2020 graduates; the rest are for this year’s graduating class.
» Where: ETSU Mini-Dome (1081 John Robert Bell Dr, Johnson City).
» Restrictions: Each ceremony will be limited to 680 graduates, and each graduate will get four guest tickets. Face coverings will be required, as will tickets for all guests. All seats will be assigned and physically distanced.
» Livestream: Links not available yet but will be added before each ceremony.
» More information: www.etsu.edu/classof2021/
King University
» When: In-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 1. Different academic divisions will be split between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. events. Class of 2020 graduates will be included.
» Where: The Oval, King University’s central lawn (1350 King College Rd, Bristol, Tennessee).
» Restrictions: Each graduate can bring four guests, and masks will be required. The event could be cancelled or rescheduled if there’s significant rain.
» Livestream: https://webcast.king.edu
» More information: www.king.edu/about/offices/registrar/graduation/
Milligan University
» When: In-person, outdoor graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
» Where: TVA Credit Union Ballpark (111 Legion St., Johnson City, Tennessee).
» Restrictions: Each graduate will get four guest tickets. All attendees must wear masks, and seats will be socially distanced. If there’s inclement weather, the school will split the ceremony into three smaller events that day in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium in Seeger Chapel, and each graduate will be allowed two ticketed guests rather than three.
» Livestream: www.facebook.com/milliganuniversity, www.youtube.com/channel/UCBD-bSUA46whpHYYVEmF4WA and www.portal.stretchinternet.com/milliganadmin/
» More information: www.milligan.edu/commencement
Northeast State Community College
» When: Five in-person ceremonies for different academic divisions between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. There will also be a virtual graduation at 7:30 p.m. recognizing each graduate with their name, degree, honors and picture or video.
» Where: In-person ceremonies for graduates only at Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast State’s Blountville campus (2425 TN-75, Blountville).
» Restrictions: Guests won’t be allowed at the in-person ceremonies. Instead, family and friends are invited to watch via livestream. Graduates will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. The event also won’t use traditional seating. Each graduate will cross the stage and receive a box containing their diploma cover, honors awards and other graduation items.
» Livestream and more information: www.northeaststate.edu/Graduation-and-Beyond/Graduation-Ceremony/
Southwest Virginia
Emory & Henry College
» Where: In-person commencement for graduating classes of 2021 and 2020 will take place at Fred Selfe Stadium (12286-12298 Itta Bena Rd, Meadowview).
» When: Saturday, May 8
» Restrictions: Up to 1,500 attendees permitted. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
» For more information: www.ehc.edu/commencement/
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise
» When: Saturday, May 8 at 11 a.m. for Class of 2021 and Sunday, May 9 at 1 p.m. for Class of 2020.
» Where: Carl Smith Stadium at UVA Wise campus (1 College Avenue, Wise).
» Restrictions: Each graduate will receive three guest tickets. Families can sit together but will have to sit 10 feet apart from others, and graduates, faculty and other staff will be required to follow that rule as well.
» Livestream: www.facebook.com/UVAWise/ and www.uvawise.edu/commencement
» For more information: www.uvawise.edu/commencement
Virginia Highlands Community College
» When: Virtual graduation ceremony for Class of 2021 on Friday, May 14 at 7 p.m.
» For more information: www.vhcc.edu/current-students/academic-resources/graduation
High schools
Most area school systems haven’t announced graduation dates and plans yet, and the exceptions only include the bare dates.
Bristol Virginia Public Schools has flagged Friday, June 4 as graduation day in its public calendar.
Meanwhile, the Sullivan County Schools website states that it will hold staggered graduations for its four high schools. Ceremonies for Sullivan North and Sullivan South will take place at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively, on Thursday, May 13. Sullivan Central and Sullivan East will hold their graduations at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively, on Friday, May 14.
