Most area colleges to hold limited in-person graduations

In contrast with the wave of all-virtual graduations last year, most colleges are offering in-person, livestreamed events for the Class of 2021.

In some cases, they’re including 2020 graduates in the festivities.

But students who choose to attend in person will need to pay close attention to their schools’ masking, social distancing and other safety requirements.

Here’s a preview, plus some initial information about high school graduations.

Tennessee

East Tennessee State University

» When: In-person ceremonies for various schools between Thursday, May 6 and Sunday, May 9. One ceremony will be for Class of 2020 graduates; the rest are for this year’s graduating class.

» Where: ETSU Mini-Dome (1081 John Robert Bell Dr, Johnson City).

» Restrictions: Each ceremony will be limited to 680 graduates, and each graduate will get four guest tickets. Face coverings will be required, as will tickets for all guests. All seats will be assigned and physically distanced.