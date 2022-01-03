 Skip to main content
Morning snowfall causes few issues in Bristol area
Morning snowfall causes few issues in Bristol area

  Updated
Snowfall totals ended up at about an inch across much of the greater Bristol region Monday morning.

Totals varied – from dustings across some parts of Bristol to as much as 1 inch across some parts of the Twin City.

It began snowing around 5 a.m. near the site of the Bristol Mall, Theresa Kingsley-Varble, director of emergency management for Washington County, Virginia, said.

There were reported no power outages across the county.

Snow fell around 1 inch in the towns of Lebanon and Abingdon and 3 inches in Wise in Southwest Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

Another inch of snow is expected to fall on Thursday night into Friday morning, Derek Eisentrout, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said.

Snowfall totals

TENNESSEE

Blountville, Tri-Cities Airport – 1.5 inches

Greeneville – 2 inches

Johnson City – 1.5 inches

Kingsport – 1 inch

Rogersville – half-inch

VIRGINIA

Bristol – 1 inch

Abingdon – 1 inch

Gate City – half-inch

Lebanon– 1 inch

Wise – 3 inches

Source: National Weather Service, Morristown, Tennessee

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

Local News

Richlands native hired as Food City dietitian

  Updated

Food City recently announced the addition of a dietitian to its health and wellness team in the grocery chain's Tri-City division. Kirby Moir, originally of Richlands, Virginia, and currently a resident of Bristol, Tennessee was hired for stores in the Tri-Cities area.

