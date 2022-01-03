Morning snowfall causes few issues in Bristol area

Snowfall totals ended up at about an inch across much of the greater Bristol region Monday morning.
Totals varied – from dustings across some parts of Bristol to as much as 1 inch across some parts of the Twin City.
It began snowing around 5 a.m. near the site of the Bristol Mall, Theresa Kingsley-Varble, director of emergency management for Washington County, Virginia, said.
There were reported no power outages across the county.
Snow fell around 1 inch in the towns of Lebanon and Abingdon and 3 inches in Wise in Southwest Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.
Another inch of snow is expected to fall on Thursday night into Friday morning, Derek Eisentrout, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said.
Snowfall totals
TENNESSEE
Blountville, Tri-Cities Airport – 1.5 inches
Greeneville – 2 inches
Johnson City – 1.5 inches
Kingsport – 1 inch
Rogersville – half-inch
VIRGINIA
Bristol – 1 inch
Abingdon – 1 inch
Gate City – half-inch
Lebanon– 1 inch
Wise – 3 inches
Source: National Weather Service, Morristown, Tennessee
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis