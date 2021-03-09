Morgan Griffith endorses Kirk Cox for governor of Virginia

The gubernatorial campaign of Virginia Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, picked up the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th.

“I had the privilege of working alongside Kirk for nearly 30 years in the House of Delegates and in House leadership,” Griffith said in a written statement. “While we did not, and certainly never will, always agree on every issue, I can attest to Kirk’s ability to govern as a steady hand. I think that is more important than ever. Kirk isn’t flashy, but we’ve had flashy and headline-grabbing governors for the last eight years. It’s time for a governor whose first and only concern is working hard for Virginians.”

Cox, 63, formally filed paperwork last week to seek the GOP nomination. He is one of eight declared candidates seeking the nomination. He has served in the House since 1990 and served as majority leader from 2010-2018.

Cox said in a statement that it’s an honor to have Griffith’s endorsement.

“Congressman Griffith, as the first Republican to hold the majority leader position since reconstruction, knows exactly what it takes to work together and earn the support for your ideas. To put an end to the one-party Democratic rule in Virginia, our party must come together in every corner of the Commonwealth,” he said.