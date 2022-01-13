More than 500 Ballad employees missed work Thursday as omicron sweeps through area

More than 570 Ballad Health System employees were positive for COVID-19 and missed work Thursday amid a record rise in new cases across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

About 8,100 new cases have been diagnosed in recent days – the steepest increase since the pandemic began in 2020. Fueled by the omicron variant, Ballad was treating 294 inpatients with another 227 treated through its Safe at Home telehealth program, according to Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive.

“We do have a significant number of patients in the hospital but, at the same stage with delta, we have a significantly lower number of hospitalizations. We have 294 in the hospital and that number has stayed relatively 290 to 310 the last few days,” Runnels said. “We project it will rise to 325, potentially 350. We are carefully watching that, but it does feel somewhat different from the delta surge in late summer and early fall.”

At one point during the first delta variant surge in September, Ballad had more than 400 inpatients but the situation now is tenuous because so many front-line workers are out.

“It is putting a tremendous level of strain on the hospitals because, as in other areas where omicron has become the dominant variant, it affects such a large number of health care workers that we’re setting records for the numbers of team members that are out and unable to work,” Runnels said. “We have fewer patients, but we have fewer people to take care of them on a daily basis. That’s the real issue. From a standpoint of hospital stress, it’s probably as bad as it’s ever been with any of our surges because of the number of team members we see continue to be affected.”

Asked about how many were vaccinated, Runnels said he didn’t have exact numbers but that a “significant number of vaccinated people are having mild illness with this.”

Sharp rise in cases

In addition to the sheer number of new cases, Runnels said the other striking aspect is how quickly the cases rose due to omicron being present.

More than 5,400 new cases were diagnosed from Jan. 3-8 across the 10-county Northeast Tennessee region. That is a 216% increase compared to the final week of December and the total represents about 80% of the 6,855 total cases diagnosed in the entire month of December, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

New cases also rose 215% in Southwest Virginia, which reported more than 2,600 new cases between Jan. 7 to Jan 13. That total equals about 70% of the 3,800 new cases diagnosed during the entire month of December, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“If you look at the rise in cases, we’ve never seen a total positive case rate rise like we did with this one; not even with delta,” Runnels said. “Delta took twice as long to get to those kinds of weekly numbers. Omicron is exceedingly infectious – 1.5 to two times as infectious as the delta variant. It’s still pretty early because we’re pretty early in the omicron surge, but we’re not seeing the severity of illness at this point requiring high levels of hospitalization. It’s behaving somewhat like we expected, so far.”

During the Jan. 3-8 period, Sullivan County reported 1,560 new cases, or roughly three times its weekly average during December. Sullivan added an average of 223 new cases daily during the period while neighboring Washington County reported 1,252 new cases or 179 new cases per day.

There are presently about 8,650 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, including about 2,400 in Sullivan County, according to TDH.

In Southwest Virginia, the city of Bristol reported 204 new cases in the past week which is nearly as many as was reported during the month of December. Washington County Virginia has 529 new cases and Wise County has more than 300.

The region’s seven-day testing positivity average is nearly 30%. The CDC reported Sullivan’s rate was 41.4% while much of Southwest Virginia is in the mid- to upper 20% range.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.