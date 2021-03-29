More than 50 vendors to offer items at the Abingdon Farmers Market

ABINGDON, Va. — As many as 51 vendors will sell their wares when the Abingdon Farmers Market opens for the regular season Saturday.

Greens, mushrooms, butternut squash, potatoes, jewelry, face masks and paintings will be among a large variety of items for sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Remsburg Drive and Cummings Street.

The Tuesday market opens 3-6 p.m. April 6.

For eight of the past nine years, the Abingdon market has received the Virginia Living’s Best of Virginia award for Farmers Market for Southwest Virginia, something David McLeish, manager of the market, hopes will continue to attract more new customers.

McLeish said he anticipates another busy season, offering a safe environment for consumers who prefer to shop in an outdoor setting during the pandemic.

COVID-19 regulations will continue to be observed, requiring all vendors and customers to wear face masks unless customers are exempt due to medical conditions.

For the safety of visitors, no service dogs are allowed at the market this season, he said.