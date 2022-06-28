More than 50 patients still hospitalized with COVID

New cases of COVID-19 held relatively steady across Southwest Virginia with more than 1,000 diagnosed during the past two weeks and nearly 2,100 for the month of June.

Following weeks of increases across the 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia, new cases of the novel coronavirus declined less than 5% during the past two weeks, according to statistics provided by the Virginia Department of Health.

Five localities reported more cases during the second half of June while seven reported slight declines in new cases in the previous two weeks.

Steady is also an appropriate adjective for the numbers of patients Ballad Health is treating for the virus. Ballad had 57 COVID inpatients in its hospitals on Tuesday, with 10 in intensive care including three on ventilators. Inpatient counts were slowly declining until May before rising past 50 on May 20 and have remained in the 50s and 60s since that time, spokesperson Ashlea Ramey wrote in an email.

Wise County led the region with 231 new cases during the past 14 days – an average of 16.5 daily - and 423 during the first 28 days of this month, an average of 15.1 per day. The combined regional average is 72.5 new cases per day over the past 14 days and 74.4 per day for the month, VDH figures show.

For comparison the region tallied 525 new cases during the first week of the month, or about 75 per day.

Wise and Dickenson were among 17 Virginia counties reporting high levels of disease transmissibility, according to the most recent modeling report by the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute.

That same report shows the Mount Rogers Health District, which includes the city of Bristol and Washington County – as the lone Virginia district at surge level. Slow case growth was reported in the LENOWISCO Health District with declining levels in the Cumberland Plateau district.

All three Southwest Virginia health districts reported seven-day COVID testing positivity greater than Virginia’s statewide average of 19.4% on Tuesday, meaning about one in five people tested were positive.

The Mount Rogers Health District had a 20.6% seven-day testing positivity average, according to VDH with 224 positive tests in the past seven days. Its four local members - the city of Bristol, Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties – combined to report 862 cases for the month of June.

The city of Bristol reported 50 new cases during the past two weeks, or 3.5 daily, compared to 112 for the month thus far, or four per day.

Washington County Virginia reported 161 new cases over the past 14 days – an average of 11.5 daily – compared to 306 for the month thus far, an average of 10.9.

Smyth County had 96 new cases in the past two weeks – 6.8 daily – compared to 242 for the month, or 8.6 per day while Wythe County had 91 cases over the past 14 days, or 6.5 daily, compared to 202 thus far in June, or 7.2 per day.

The Cumberland Plateau Health District had the region’s highest testing positivity rate at 23.7% this week, including 71 positive tests during the past week. Its four counties reported a combined 530 new cases during the past four weeks.

The LENOWISCO Health District reports a 20.3% positivity rate with 109 positive tests during the past week. Its three counties and one city reported a combined 685 new cases during the month.

Virginia’s long-range modeling for the Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia forecasts a steady increase in cases throughout July and August before declining in September, which is opposite of what this region experienced during the first two years of the pandemic.

