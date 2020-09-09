 Skip to main content
More than 40 homes around Grundy damaged by mudslides
GRUNDY, Va. — More than a week after a slew of mudslides damaged homes and blocked roads in the Grundy area, Buchanan County’s emergency management coordinator said officials are still assessing the damage.

“We’re just now able to get up into parts of the county that we weren’t able to get to before,” Bart Chambers, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said Tuesday evening.

Chambers said 42 homes within a 5-mile radius of Grundy were impacted by the mudslides, which were triggered by heavy rains the night of Aug. 31.

Based on Federal Emergency Management Agency assessment guidelines, he said, four of those homes were destroyed, four had major damage, six had minor damage, and 28 were impacted with less than minor damage.

