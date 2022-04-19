More than 4 million tuned in Sunday; dirt track will be back

That number is the most people to watch any Bristol race since 2016, according to Fox Sports, citing Nielsen Media research.

“We plan to have dirt in 2023,” Caldwell told the Bristol Herald Courier. “We don’t know what weekend it will be on, but we do plan to run dirt again in 2023.”

Caldwell said conversations regarding scheduling are occurring, but nothing has been finalized.

Next year, Easter falls on April 9. That weekend coincides with The Master’s golf tournament, which was viewed by more than 10 million people this year.

Peak viewership for Sunday was between 8:45 p.m. and 8:52 p.m., when 4.51 million people tuned in at the end of the race’s second stage and before the first, hour-long rain delay. The race was interrupted twice by rain which reduced viewership and pushed its completion to about 11 p.m.

Sunday’s average represents a 28% increase over the 3.12 million who watched the rain-delayed 2021 dirt event – the first time NASCAR raced on dirt since 1970 - which aired on the FS-1 cable channel.

“The decision was made because there are certainly a lot of people that like it [dirt]. We have had a great response from fans and others – both weekends before and Easter weekend – then with World of Outlaws still coming up. It’s been a great experience for us; it’s certainly is popular with the fans. Bruton [Chairman Bruton] has said it for years; Marcus [CEO Smith] says it. We work for the fans. If the fans like something, it’s what we do and the fans clearly like this.”

Sunday’s in-person attendance was also up sharply compared to last year’s dirt race crowd, which was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were very pleased. It was a great crowd. From a sales standpoint it was one of the best spring weekends we’ve had in about five years,” Caldwell said.

The Bristol race was among Sunday’s most watched sporting events. NBA playoff games attracted between 4 million and nearly 7 million viewers each, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball presentation of the Braves-Padres attracted 1.1 million viewers and the new USFL football league game on NBC had 2.1 million.

Fox reports its NASCAR Cup Series viewership is up 17% this year compared to the same stretch of 2021. Bristol’s viewership was comparable to other recent races at Atlanta, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Richmond.

Fox has eight more Cup races remaining this year with two scheduled to air on the network and six on FS-1.

NBC takes over June 26 with the event at the Nashville Superspeedway with nine races scheduled to air on the network and 11 – including Bristol’s September NASCAR playoff race – to air on the USA cable channel.

Saturday night’s NASCAR Truck Series race drew an average of 1.167 million TV viewers, making it among the 10 most watched truck series races ever on FS-1, according to Fox.

“The team here in Bristol works very hard to put on these events and they’re some of the best in the world at doing what they do. For it to be seen by over 4 million people is exciting,” Caldwell said. “I love it for the people that work here. I love it for NASCAR because all these teams and drivers work so hard. It’s great for those folks, who were away from their families, to know we put on a great show and a lot of people got to see it.”

The race marked the first time NASCAR raced on Easter since 1989, which was a rescheduled race. It was the first time since 1970 a NASCAR race was scheduled on Easter.

Caldwell acknowledged there was some angst about the holiday.

“As it relates to Easter, I wasn’t completely sold on it initially. But Marcus kept saying this was a real opportunity for us to showcase our sport and our product on a really big platform – Fox was going to make a big deal about it. From the Easter celebration itself, we could view this as a great opportunity to celebrate Easter and start a new tradition and make it something really special,” Caldwell said.

Because the race wasn’t scheduled to start until 7 p.m., the track and TV network partnered to present an Easter celebration concert featuring singers Chris Tomlin and Gary LeVox, Pastor Max Lucado and numerous NASCAR personalities.

“This was a special opportunity to share the message of Easter, a message of hope and love and family,” he said. “Thankfully Marcus gave us the blessing and the resources to put together a really special show. To have Max Lucado and Chris Tomlin and Gary LeVox and all the drivers and NASCAR family lock arms with us around that. It was really, really special.”

