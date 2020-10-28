More no-wake zone buoys to be added to Spring Creek

ABINGDON, Va. — More no-wake zone buoys are set to be added to the narrow channel of Spring Creek on South Holston Lake.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved adding buoys to the lake near the Lawler property and the state Route 75 bridge over Spring Creek.

The buoys are slated to be installed with permission from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. The Lawler family will have to pay for any marker and be responsible for maintenance.

In other business on Tuesday, the board:

» Approved instructing Commission of Revenue Mark J. Matney and County Attorney Lucy Phillips to draft an ordinance to study new ways to tax aircraft.

Matney wants to assess airplanes based on book value and come into compliance with state code, he said.

“We’ve got a little bit of a mess,” Matney said. “We’ve got a little bit of an issue. We need to get it cleaned up.”

» Approved giving $15,000 to the Blue Ridge Discovery Center at Konnarock, which matches the funds provided by both Smyth and Grayson counties.