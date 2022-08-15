More housing units could be coming to Amy Street

BRISTOL, Va. A multi-family residential development is planned for a wooded 5.6-acre tract at the end of Amy Street, if the city approves a rezoning request.

Sopen Two, LLC, is asking the city to change the zoning from R-2, one- and two-family residential, to R-3, multi-family residential, to accommodate what could be between 50 and 100 units, according to a request filed with the Bristol Virginia planning department.

On Monday, the Planning Commission unanimously agreed to forward the request to the City Council for a joint public hearing, possibly as soon as Sept. 13. Following that hearing the City Council and Planning Commission are expected to review the plans and make a decision with the council having final say.

“The property has approximately 100 linear feet of frontage on Amy Street. The land is south and west of Amy Street and will use Amy Street as its primary point of access,” City Planner Jay Detrick told the commission Monday. “The western part of the property is fairly level with more slope around the southern end…Amy Street is a dead-end street with a cul-de-sac. There are currently 35 townhomes on Amy Street and three single-family homes.”

The site is across from Belle Meadows Church. Nearly all of the adjoining property is zoned for residential use.

“The proposed use of the property will increase the level of traffic on Amy Street,” Detrick said. “On average, apartment uses generate approximately eight trips per day with half entering and half exiting. Once a more detailed site plan is submitted to the city, a traffic study could be required by the city engineering department if there are concerns about negative impacts on the roadway.”

Teresa Tibol, who spoke for the development group, said they hope to create affordable housing but the project would not receive any government subsidies.

Tibol said the 50-100 unit estimate is a “wide range” because of the topography of the site.

“We’re looking at one- and two-bedroom apartments from $650 to $1,400. The $1,400 is on the high end when they were looking at townhomes so it could possibly be less if it’s done more of an apartment style,” Tibol said.