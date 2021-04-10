More bumps in the road to new West Ridge High

The new West Ridge High School is set to open in four months, but troubles continue cropping up around the road to its entrance.
Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said Friday that the high school won’t be able to add a turn lane to Lynn Road, which serves as the Blountville school’s primary access point, in time for West Ridge’s Aug. 9 opening.
Jones said he learned about the turn lane during a Thursday meeting about plans for improvements to the road with Sullivan County and Kingsport officials. He shared the news at the school board’s regular meeting that evening.
The stretch of Lynn Road leading to West Ridge’s main entrance spans the border between Sullivan County and Kingsport. Sullivan County will be able to widen its portion of the road, Jones said.
But the portion where the turn lane would be built falls inside Kingsport’s city limits. Jones said that, during the meeting about the turn lane, county and city officials realized that they didn’t have enough right of way to build it. And the owner of the property they’d have to buy the right of way from isn’t willing to sell it. Jones said the owner is only willing to sell the whole property — the same property the school board failed to get County Commission approval to acquire earlier this year.
“This was the property that we had tried to buy and build the [new] access road on,” Jones said.
Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Scott Murray also realized during the meeting that he wasn’t legally allowed to work on Lynn Road within Kingsport City limits, Jones said.
“We had been assured by the county highway commissioner that he could [build a turn lane],” he said. “I think he was disappointed that he’s unable to do that also.”
Without a new turn lane, Lynn Road could see “more congestion than what we’d hoped for” when the school opens, Jones said. But he said that the county will still be able to widen the entrance of the driveway to the main entrance off of Lynn Road.
“It’s frustrating, to say the least,” Jones said of the turn lane. “ ... but we will deal with it.”
