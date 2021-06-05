More air samples tie odors, chemicals to Bristol landfill gas leak

Subra isn’t involved in the landfill repairs but reviewed the chimney air samples, along with several previous rounds of samples, for the Bristol Herald Courier.

“So this is showing you that where they took the sample is potentially one of the source areas that are releasing these chemicals into the air that are being dispersed into the community,” Subra said.

Hoch said that all of those gases, including VOCs, quickly disperse once they’re released into the air. Several 24-hour air samples the city has taken at a spot just outside the landfill, between the chimney and a part of Bristol, Tennessee that’s been hard hit by the odors, have shown those VOCs at far lower, “acceptable” levels, he said. One of them, taken April 21, showed a benzene level of 0.164 parts per billion, for example.

“That doesn’t mean it doesn’t smell, and it doesn’t mean that there ... may not be higher levels that are of concern,” Hoch said. “But generally, it’s that dilution, the further you get away from the landfill, that’s occurring.”