More air samples tie odors, chemicals to Bristol landfill gas leak

BRISTOL, Va. — As Bristol, Virginia officials and city consultants continue making repairs to the city’s landfill, they’ve been taking more air samples at a problematic gas leak at the site — and the results offer new evidence connecting the landfill’s emissions to area residents’ complaints of air pollution and bad odors.
In May, Ernie Hoch, a consultant with Draper Aden Associates who’s been heavily involved in the repair process, said the repair team found what he called a “chimney” — a chink in the landfill’s surface leaking a variety of gases in high quantities.
Hoch said that the gases coming from that chimney, particularly the high levels of carbon monoxide, suggest a reaction happening below the surface.
“There’s no fire, but the air samples can indicate some kind of chemical reaction,” he said.
Daily air samples taken at the chimney between mid-April and late May obtained by the Bristol Herald Courier show that in addition to excess carbon monoxide, the spot has been emitting high levels of hydrogen sulfide.
A common byproduct of landfills, hydrogen sulfide is colorless but easy to smell: Its rotten-egg scent can be detected at extremely low concentrations, anywhere between 0.0005 to 0.3 parts per billion, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR).
On multiple days, the hydrogen sulfide in the air samples at the chimney surpassed 100 parts per million, a bigger unit of measurement than parts per billion. On 12 days, it climbed higher than 400 parts per million, and even hit 701 parts per million May 6.
Hoch said the landfill’s hydrogen sulfide emissions could definitely be generating some of the odors people in surrounding communities have complained about. He added that although methane is another common landfill gas, and a number of residents have said they smell it, it is actually odorless.
A different air sample the city took at the chimney April 14 also detected extremely high levels of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs — chemicals that both the city and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality have detected in surrounding communities in previous air samples.
Benzene, for example, a chemical found in gas and crude oil, was detected at 44,136 parts per billion at the chimney that day. For context, the ATSDR’s minimal risk threshold for benzene is 9 parts per billion. The sample also picked up high levels of ethylbenzene, propylene and toluene, all chemicals that were, like benzene, detected in air samples in surrounding communities — but at much lower levels.
“These levels [at the chimney] are much more dangerous than the levels that were detected ... around town,” said Wilma Subra, a Louisiana-based toxic substances expert, of the chimney samples.
Subra isn’t involved in the landfill repairs but reviewed the chimney air samples, along with several previous rounds of samples, for the Bristol Herald Courier.
“So this is showing you that where they took the sample is potentially one of the source areas that are releasing these chemicals into the air that are being dispersed into the community,” Subra said.
Hoch said that all of those gases, including VOCs, quickly disperse once they’re released into the air. Several 24-hour air samples the city has taken at a spot just outside the landfill, between the chimney and a part of Bristol, Tennessee that’s been hard hit by the odors, have shown those VOCs at far lower, “acceptable” levels, he said. One of them, taken April 21, showed a benzene level of 0.164 parts per billion, for example.
“That doesn’t mean it doesn’t smell, and it doesn’t mean that there ... may not be higher levels that are of concern,” Hoch said. “But generally, it’s that dilution, the further you get away from the landfill, that’s occurring.”
Hoch said the main way to eliminate the VOCs, hydrogen sulfide and other gases leaking from the chimney, and potentially other parts of the landfill, is to improve its landfill gas collection system. He said the repair team was about to finish connecting some additional piping to that system, and that he’s “cautiously optimistic” that work will decrease the odors.
“And the next big piece that’s going to really have an impact is going to be getting some additional gas wells drilled,” Hoch said. “We’re shooting for ... the first week of July to have that.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely