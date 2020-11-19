Moonlite Drive-In becomes a Christmas destination with holiday programs

Santa Claus will greet visitors from a distance, waving at the children in their cars upon arrival. Hot drinks from Wolf Hills Coffee will be available during the productions.

Setting the stage

“It’s so charming to be out in the midst of decorations while getting to enjoy Christmas shows,” said Katy Brown, Barter’s producing artistic director.

“A Christmas Carol” begins Friday and runs through Dec. 23. “Frosty: A Musical” opens Nov. 27 and also runs through Dec. 23.

Actors will use two different sets for the productions.

According to Brown, the set for “A Christmas Carol,” resembles the early 1800s in London. The set flips over and opens like a book to reveal a magical version of New York City for the production of “Frosty.”

“So, we’ll have two different cities onstage depending on which show you’re watching. We’re doing double features for people who want to see both productions on our stage on the same nights.”

According to Brown, “A Christmas Carol” is a new adaptation that is closely based on the story and directed by John Hardy, a Barter favorite.