Moody's upgrades Ballad Health credit rating

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Moody’s Investor Services announced this week it upgraded the credit rating for Ballad Health to A3 from Baa1, the highest rating experienced by Ballad Health or its predecessor organizations by Moody’s.
This upgrade follows a recent report by Fitch Credit Ratings affirming Ballad Health’s “A” rating, according to a written statement.
“Ballad Health’s governance considerations continue to be favorable with a tenured management team,” Moody’s states in its report. “The board is reflective of the community and has diverse competencies.”
Moody’s cited strong governance as a consideration under its Environmental, Social and Governance framework for consideration in credit ratings.
“Management has demonstrated the ability to operate effectively within the limits of regulation … and continues to demonstrate the value created by the merger for the service area,” according to Moody’s.
Citing ongoing challenges for not-for-profit hospitals, which face uncertainty with patient volumes and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moody’s pointed to continued population decline as a risk in the Ballad Health service area, in addition to the increased shift of payer mix from commercial to Medicare, Medicaid and other governmental payers. Ballad Health’s inpatient payer mix has less than 20% of inpatients with commercial health insurance.
“Ballad Health has remained focused on delivering high-quality care, reducing the cost of health care and being good stewards of our resources,” system Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said. “We are pleased Moody’s cited our improved quality and lower cost of care, because it demonstrates that our strategy of reducing unnecessary duplication, investing in needed services and using our scale and resources to expand access can work. Already, we know that we have reduced the cost of health care by more than $200 million annually, which benefits our employers, patients and taxpayers.”
Moody’s did attribute part of Ballad Health’s volume decline to a “decrease in readmission rates as quality metrics improve and care shifts to outpatient and lower cost settings.” Ballad Health has publicly reported its efforts to reduce lower-acuity admissions and readmissions and divert patients to lower-cost sites for care as part of its quality improvement initiatives, in addition to improving 13 out of 17 agreed-upon quality measures since its inception in 2018.
“While the majority of credit ratings changes for health systems in the United States have been negative and downgrades during the last year, we are proud that against the backdrop of a negative outlook for the industry, Ballad Health has emerged with the highest credit rating it or its predecessor organizations have ever had. To accomplish this even in the middle of a global pandemic is certainly unusual and rare, but it underscores the effectiveness of our focus on execution of our plan,” Levine said.