Monkeypox vaccine may be requested from health department

MARION, Va. – Mount Rogers Health District residents who are interested in receiving the monkeypox vaccine can complete an online form.

The Virginia Department of Health has received a limited amount of monkeypox vaccine from the federal government. VDH has developed recommended approaches to support distribution of the vaccine based on individuals who are recommended to receive vaccine, according to a written statement.

Anyone interested is asked to fill out the form. At this time, vaccine appointments through Mount Rogers Health District are limited to Virginia residents.

“It is important to remember that widespread vaccination against monkeypox is not recommended or necessary for most people at this time,” Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager, said. “Our epidemiologists and public health nurses will contact individuals who are at high risk to further determine eligibility. Please remember that completing the interest form is not a guarantee that a vaccine is available at this point.”