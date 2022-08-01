 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Monkeypox vaccine may be requested from health department

  • 0
Monkeypox Vaccines

FILE - A health professional prepares a dose of a Monkeypox vaccine at the Edison municipal vaccination centre in Paris Wednesday July 27, 2022. Public health officials warn that moves by rich countries to buy large quantities of monkeypox vaccine, while declining to share doses with Africa, could leave millions of people unprotected against a more dangerous version of the disease and risk continued spillovers of the virus into humans.

 Alain Jocard - pool, AFP Pool

MARION, Va. – Mount Rogers Health District residents who are interested in receiving the monkeypox vaccine can complete an online form.

The Virginia Department of Health has received a limited amount of monkeypox vaccine from the federal government. VDH has developed recommended approaches to support distribution of the vaccine based on individuals who are recommended to receive vaccine, according to a written statement.

 Anyone interested is asked to fill out the form. At this time, vaccine appointments through Mount Rogers Health District are limited to Virginia residents.

 “It is important to remember that widespread vaccination against monkeypox is not recommended or necessary for most people at this time,” Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager, said. “Our epidemiologists and public health nurses will contact individuals who are at high risk to further determine eligibility. Please remember that completing the interest form is not a guarantee that a vaccine is available at this point.”

People are also reading…

Vaccine form: https://redcap.link/MRHDmpx

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UVa Student Council wants new Board of Visitors member out

UVa Student Council wants new Board of Visitors member out

The University of Virginia’s Student Council is calling for the resignation of Bert Ellis, an outspoken UVa alumnus and recently appointed member of the Board of Visitors who is a vocal critic of the school’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

A beachgoer was out for a stroll when she stumbled upon a slithering surprise on the South Carolina coast, video shows. It turns out, a venomous snake had staked claim in the sand at the popular Myrtle Beach State Park, according to footage from Facebook user Michelle L Robert. “Just thought I would take a nice walk on the beach,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 26. “Was looking for sea glass when ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Volunteers assist cleanup efforts after Kentucky floods

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts