MOM offering free dental clinic in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. – Southwest Virginia adults needing dental care can get help at a Mission of Mercy (MOM) event organized by the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center (AHCDC).

The event is free and will take place Thursday, March 24 to Saturday, March 26 from 7 a.m. to noon at the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center at 616 Campus Drive Suite 100, in Abingdon, Virginia. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Fees are charged based on the patient’s ability to pay.

Dr. Scott Miller, the director of the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center, is aware patients get nervous about getting their teeth checked. He said the AHCDC personnel have been trained with that in mind.

“Our number-one goal and one of our core values is to treat people like we want to be treated, and that’s something I try to instill in every one of our residents,” Miller said. “We continue to follow the COVID protocol. As far as the patients go, we have nitrous oxide to relax. We’ll make sure they’re good and numb.”

At the event, dental residents will provide individuals with the treatment they need, from the cleaning of teeth to extraction procedures.

The Appalachian Highlands Community Center was created in 2020 in response to the dental needs of Southwest Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Miller emphasized that prior to the AHCDC, the community would have to wait for the Virginia Dental Association Foundation’s big MOM event. Dentists from across the region would work at the Wise, Virginia fairground twice a year to help meet the dental needs of the community

“Our area has been the largest Mission of Mercy project since its inception in 2000,” Miller said while explaining that more 69,000 patients had been helped so far.

The region is severely lacking in the availability of dentists with only 29 dentists for every 100,000 people.

Miller, who is also the co-director for the Mission of Mercy denture team, hopes that as the AHCDC continues to grow, the ability to meet the region’s demands will grow as well.

“Now that we’ve got this clinic, we have a team of dentists there five days a week that we can do the same thing (that MOMs do) there. So, we really don’t need to go to Wise anymore, and I’m hoping that eventually, there’s no need for those MOM projects coming to Southwest Virginia. (If) we can grow that clinic big enough, we can take care of the need right there,” Miller said.

Since July 1, 2021, the AHCDC has been the largest Medicaid clinic in Southwest Virginia. According to Miller, since then, the clinic has been overwhelmed with demand.

“Sixty percent of all our new patients are adult Medicaid. We average about 30 to 50 new calls a day,” Miller said. “In Southwest Virginia as of July 1, 2021, there were 37,000 people (who) became eligible for adult dental Medicaid benefits. Overnight, we become the region’s largest dental clinic.”

