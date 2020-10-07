'Mobile Mortgage Office' serves prospective homebuyers

BRISTOL, Va. — Would-be home buyers were able to take steps toward real property ownership from the parking lot of the Bristol, Virginia Sam’s Club on Tuesday.
Virginia Housing’s Mobile Mortgage Office, a van equipped to offer the services of a loan office, has visited Bristol many times. But Tuesday was the first time it’s made a stop here since it got a new look to reflect the rebranding earlier this year of the Virginia Housing Development Authority to Virginia Housing.
Amy Schwartz, strategic lending manager for Virginia Housing’s home ownership division, said the mobile mortgage office was created in 1996 to help people in rural areas across Virginia obtain access to quality, affordable homes. The van is equipped with phones, computers, internet and fax machines. The services Virginia housing can provide to homebuyers include help with acquiring down payment grants, closing cost assistance grants, mortgage credit certificates and no-down-payment loans, as well as finding below-market interest rates.
“We offer all the same services of a traditional loan office, but we’re on wheels,” Schwartz said.
The mobile mortgage office makes stops across Southwest Virginia. One day every month, it visits Buchanan, Dickinson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties.
Schwartz said it’s typically parked in areas and locations that most people know how to get to.
The mobile office was in the Sam’s Club parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, and Schwartz said it served three who had set up appointments in advance and one who stopped by without one. Schwartz said the number of people served varies based on date and location, but serving four people in one day is pretty typical. The next stop was Bluefield, she said.
