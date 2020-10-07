 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Mobile Mortgage Office' serves prospective homebuyers
0 comments

'Mobile Mortgage Office' serves prospective homebuyers

Virginia Housing

Virginia Housing’s Mobile Mortgage Office assisted potential homebuyers with a rebranded van in the Bristol, Virginia Sam’s Club parking lot on Tuesday. The program helps people acquire grants, take out loans and prepare other documents needed to purchase homes.

 Leif Greiss | Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. — Would-be home buyers were able to take steps toward real property ownership from the parking lot of the Bristol, Virginia Sam’s Club on Tuesday.

Virginia Housing’s Mobile Mortgage Office, a van equipped to offer the services of a loan office, has visited Bristol many times. But Tuesday was the first time it’s made a stop here since it got a new look to reflect the rebranding earlier this year of the Virginia Housing Development Authority to Virginia Housing.

Amy Schwartz, strategic lending manager for Virginia Housing’s home ownership division, said the mobile mortgage office was created in 1996 to help people in rural areas across Virginia obtain access to quality, affordable homes. The van is equipped with phones, computers, internet and fax machines. The services Virginia housing can provide to homebuyers include help with acquiring down payment grants, closing cost assistance grants, mortgage credit certificates and no-down-payment loans, as well as finding below-market interest rates.

“We offer all the same services of a traditional loan office, but we’re on wheels,” Schwartz said.

The mobile mortgage office makes stops across Southwest Virginia. One day every month, it visits Buchanan, Dickinson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties.

Schwartz said it’s typically parked in areas and locations that most people know how to get to.

The mobile office was in the Sam’s Club parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, and Schwartz said it served three who had set up appointments in advance and one who stopped by without one. Schwartz said the number of people served varies based on date and location, but serving four people in one day is pretty typical. The next stop was Bluefield, she said.

lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2412 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Virus could be killing Clinch River mussels
Local News

Virus could be killing Clinch River mussels

  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

Jordan Richard had barely started his job as a biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Southwestern Virginia Field Office, in September 2016, when he got hit with concerning news: freshwater mussels were dying in the Clinch River. Thousands, in multiple parts of the river.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts