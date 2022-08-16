MMS achieves ACSI re-accreditation

Mountain Mission School (MMS) was recently notified of its re-accreditation status through the Association of Christian Schools International. according to MMS President Chris Mitchell and MMS Director of Education Jessica Hertzog.

MMS first became dually accredited by ACSI, the Association of Christian Schools International and Cognia (formerly AdvancEd) in the spring of 2016 for its K-12 educational program. This year marked the time for a reaccreditation site visit and evaluation.

“This school year, MMS staff have been working diligently to complete the self-study for this visit,” MMS Director of Edcuation Jessica Hertzog said. “The self-study included surveys of staff, students, parents and alumni; an analysis of student assessments; and an evaluation of the school’s performance in eight standards. Each of the eight standards is carefully reviewed using the indicators and rubrics to guide the preparation of an accurate, complete, well-written report.”

The accreditation team conducted a site visit at the school in late March. A team of four peer Christian school teachers and administrators verified the integrity of the self-study and were there to observe that standards are being met. While on campus, they met with different stakeholders, including the Mountain Mission School Board of Trustees.

“Since the last site visit, a continual school improvement plan was implemented,” Hertzog said, adding that components of the plan included:

Creating a written supervision and evaluation policy;

Developing a plan to train staff in the evaluation, interpretation and use of data;

Establishing a professional development plan for staff;

Developing a comprehensive curriculum guide; and

Creating a technology plan that included professional development.

“The pursuit of these goals has been an ongoing process and has resulted in the tremendous growth of our teachers, staff and administrators and as an effect, growth in the students who benefit from the staff’s expertise,” Hertzog said.