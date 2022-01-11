MLK Day celebrations began 35 years ago in Abingdon

“Those first meetings were exciting. I remember contacting people to participate,” she said.

“We had been aware of racism issues in the region. I remember hearing the stories of African Americans being followed by police, being turned down for jobs and their children experiencing acts of aggression,” said Boone.

“The events we hosted gave people the opportunities to hear about problems and how to best react to them.”

Educating youth

A year after Martin Luther King Jr. Day had been declared a national holiday in 1986, Rees Shearer of Emory was bothered that nothing was happening locally to recognize the civil rights leader.

“I thought this was a holiday worth celebrating and claiming,” said Shearer, relating that King had been his hero since he was a youth.

“For me, the Black experience is the premier American story — a people’s 400-year struggle for freedom and inclusion. This movement must be celebrated, and each generation must learn and carry the work forward. Securing, once again, the right to vote for all citizens by passage of John Lewis Voting Rights acts is but one example.”