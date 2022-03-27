Missionaries from Ukraine discuss the invasion of their homeland at First Baptist

BRISTOL, Va. – When missionaries Gennady and Mina Podgaisky left their home in Ukraine in December to speak at various churches in the United States, the couple did not expect the conflict with Russia to turn into a full-blown invasion.

“We knew that the war was coming. Everybody knew. But, what we all thought is that they (the Russians) will take a little bit more of the area that is occupied,” Mina told the congregants of First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia Sunday.

At a breakfast and presentation before the worship service, the missionary couple answered questions and informed congregants about the destruction of one of their mission buildings where kids would play, and gave them an overview of the Russian invasion of their home country.

The missionaries do not know when they will be able to go back home. Originally their trip was supposed to end March 12. For now, they are staying at a missionary house in Black Mountain, North Carolina, where they do the most they can to support their community through counseling sessions and bank deposits back in Ukraine, as well as reaching out to churches, such as the First Baptist, which has hosted and provided financial assistance to them in the past.

“By counseling, it does not mean that there’s like 15-minute therapy session like people think here, it is mostly hour or more of listening to people, their cry and pain and losses and their panic and shock,” Gennady said. “We are trying to help to the best of our knowledge and experience.”

In May, the missionary couple will embark on a month-long tour of Baptist churches that will start in Alpena, Michigan, and finish in Miami, Florida.

Mina encourages everyone to join in the relief efforts for Ukraine in whatever way they can and believes the rebuilding of Ukraine, once the war is over, will take years. The couple hopes the people donating and praying will join them long-term.

“You might not be able to do much. But if you share on social media, more people will pray, more people will get involved,” she said. “In the years to come, we’re going to need teams (of volunteers) to come and help rebuild houses.”

For those interested in following the work of the Ukrainian missionaries, they have a Facebook page, Kyiv Partnership Updates from Gennady and Mina Podgaisky, where they post regular updates about their missionary work.

276-645-2512

Twitter: jmanceraBHC

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.