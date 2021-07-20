Missing person search led to stabbing

When a deputy responded, however, the vehicle had already left the location, the VSP said in a news release.

Additional search efforts by Deputy Robinson led him to find the car off Dunbar Road and Pine Branch Road near coal camps called Pardee and Dunbar, according to police. Robinson confirmed there was a male and female inside the vehicle, police said.

At the deputy’s direction, the 16-year-old boy exited the vehicle, police said. Moments later, an altercation ensued between the male teenager and Robinson that resulted in Robinson’s stabbing, according to Kilgore.

The deputy subsequently shot the teenager, who died at the scene, police said. The identity of the teen who was shot has not been released.

There were no other officers in the immediate area, the sheriff said.

“There were other officers in the same stripped-out areas, very far back in the woods — on a reclaimed strip job. They were in a different section when the incident took place,” said Kilgore, who said he didn’t know whether the 13-year-old girl witnessed the confrontation.

The girl, who remained inside the vehicle, was not injured and has since been returned to her family, Kilgore said.