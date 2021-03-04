Missing Marion woman found safe

The nearly four-year search for a Marion woman who went missing in May 2017 came to an end late Tuesday when Marion investigators made long-awaited contact with her.

The Marion Police Department received information Tuesday afternoon from another regional law enforcement agency that now 27-year-old Jami Megan LaBeth Pakacki is alive and well.

Marion Police Chief John Clair, Lt. Rusty Hamm and Det. Sgt. Wes Thomas were able to drive and meet with Pakacki in person that evening.

“I would describe this evening as miraculous, and I know that everyone at the Marion Police Department agrees,” Clair said. “I think often cases like these don’t necessarily have happy endings, and we’re extremely pleased that this one has.”

The Police Department was notified after Pakacki had a non-criminal contact with the other agency, Clair said. When that agency ran her name and date of birth and discovered she was considered missing and endangered, they reached out to Marion law enforcement.

Clair did not disclose many details but said Pakacki appears to have left on her own accord.

“We have interviewed her, we have confirmed that she is safe, she is happy, and she is well,” Clair said.