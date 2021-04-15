Missing fisherman's body found in South Fork of Holston River

A fisherman’s body was found in the South Fork of the Holston River early Thursday morning.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20500 block on Tuesday to investigate a missing person, identified as Freddie Raymond Jackson Jr., 72.

The Damascus Volunteer Fire Department, Damascus Volunteer Rescue Squad, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement Division and Washington County Life Saving Crew responded to assist with a search of the area.

First responders began with a ground search of the area and then utilized boats to search the water, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Crews searched the water beginning at the mouth of the South Fork of the Holston River and worked toward Alvarado. Around 1 a.m. Thursday, a white man appearing to be in his 70s was located near the mouth of the South Holston Lake.

The body was recovered, and an on-site investigation was conducted, the release states. The cause of death has not been determined, but authorities identified the person as Jackson, an Abingdon resident.