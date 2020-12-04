Misinformation, indifference fuels local COVID-19 spike

Misinformation and indifference by some in the public to COVID-19 safety recommendations is fueling the current spike in local cases, Ballad Health officials said this week.
Wearing face coverings in public, avoiding large crowds, staying apart from people outside your immediate household and regular handwashing have been the mantra from health care workers and government leaders as ways to limit spreading the disease, virtually since the pandemic began.
Yet many in the public continue to distrust or reject such advice at a time when this region has one of the nation’s highest rates of COVID-19.
“There are people by that bedside literally holding the hands of people who are dying, many of whom didn’t even believe us when we told them they had COVID,” Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said during Wednesday’s news briefing. “It’s because of so much misinformation.”
During the briefing, system officials played a short video of intensive care unit nurse Emily Nichole Egan, who works in a COVID unit where a large number of patients have died of the disease.
“We started this fight together. We started staying at home, not going out unnecessarily. As a community, I think everybody did really well, fought with us trying to stop the spread. We felt like they were behind us,” Egan said. “Now I guess they’re tired of it. I guess you’re tired of being alone or at home and want to get out and be social again. I understand the importance of mental health, but the fight is getting worse. It’s spreading.”
Egan said she’s placed too many patients in body bags.
Levine called the health care workers “heroes” but acknowledged they are struggling.
“You hear how fragile this particular nurse [Egan] is, and ICU nurses are not fragile people. They deal with a lot,” Levine said. “Then to get in the car and hear people say they don’t have to wear masks or eschewing the idea of social distancing. Not practicing proven steps to avoid the spread of the virus doesn’t make you cool, it makes you dangerous.”
More than 730 people in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of that total, 141 died in November at Ballad hospitals.
Levine said this indifference is “devastating” to health care workers who risk their health and lives every day.
Health officials will continue to encourage people to follow those guidelines, he said.
“We can’t make them do it, but we can certainly share the consequences,” Levine said, adding they appreciate people and organizations that have shown support for health care workers.
The system treated 254 COVID patients Thursday, including 53 in intensive care units. They are now forecasting those totals may double by the end of this month as the region’s testing positivity rate remains above 20%.
Ballad will suspend all non-emergency surgeries and procedures for at least a month starting Monday, redirect staffing and take other steps to try and deal with the next expected surge of patients.
Levine acknowledged the issue is partially rooted in partisan politics amid a national discussion filled with misinformation.
“There are two things Ballad Health can do in this. One is to be the best caregivers we can be, and No. 2 is we can try to be a constant source of truth throughout this crisis. There is nothing more important than information and nothing more damaging than misinformation,” Levine said. “Our goal has been to be honest, candid, straightforward about the facts, what we see and recognize our own vulnerabilities as a health system. … We have nothing to gain by sharing information that is not true.”
Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer, echoed those sentiments.
“As a nurse, it’s heartbreaking to see what this is doing to our community; what it’s doing to my fellow nurses and my fellow team members. We’re trying to give you the best information possible,” Swift said.
Levine praised governors and local legislators from Tennessee and Virginia, saying they have supported Ballad throughout this process.
Asked if he supports a mask mandate for Tennessee, just as Virginia has in place, Levine said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has empowered local mayors to issue mandates — which most have — and a mandate might not be as needed in some other areas.
“I support anything that helps prevent the spread of this disease,” Levine said.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC
