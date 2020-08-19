Mini Corner Mart sets up in downtown Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. — A miniature Sasquatch named Darryl serves as the greeter for the new miniature convenience store now open in the heart of downtown Bristol.

Mini Corner Mart, at 527 State St. on the Virginia side of town, opened about three weeks ago. John Griffith, who owns the store and Southwest Virginia-based gas and convenience store chain Corner Mart, said the store is still being put together, new items are being added and merchandise moved around.

Currently, typical convenience store items like lottery tickets, tobacco products, drinks, beer, candy and snacks are offered. But Griffith said they also sell wine, CBD products and fresh-brewed coffee.

“Right now, coffee is free,” Griffith said.

Next week, Virginia skill game machines will be added to the back room of the store. As time goes on, items will be reevaluated, and new items and services may be added, such as a limited deli.

“Right now, every customer that comes in, we ask them, ‘What do you want?’” Griffith said.

The Mini Corner Mart is a new type of store for Griffith and his chain. Previously, he stuck to gas station convenience stores. The Bristol store is his first miniature convenience store.

“This is our first stab at the concept of an inner-city, almost bodega-style mini market,” Griffith said.

He said he was looking at other locations. But the one he ultimately settled on, which previously housed Shoozies and Hut No. 8, fell into his hands. With its rustic brick walls and wooden floor, he said the store looks better than he thought it would.