Virginia’s mineral mining industry is being recognized for an exemplary safety record in 2022 as eight companies recorded nearly 350,000 production hours without injuries.

The Virginia Department of Energy and the Virginia Transportation and Construction Alliance award mines and miners annually for ensuring a safe work environment for the Commonwealth’s miners, according to a written statement.

“There is no better evidence of an exemplary mining operation than each miner leaving work the same as they started the day,” said Virginia Energy Director of Mineral Mining Phil Skorupa. “Safety is more than a practice, it’s a culture for this industry and I applaud the companies that instill that in their day-to-day work to show how much they value those on the job.”

In 2022, Virginia’s mines employed 2,878 production employees. They worked 4.9 million hours while producing 71.3 million tons of sand, gravel, crushed stone, other construction aggregates and industrial minerals contributing approximately $1.3 billion to Virginia’s economy. Also, during 2022, 208 mineral mines in Virginia worked over 3 million hours without any lost time injuries.

The top eight mines were awarded for their safety records.

Quarries include:

• BWI Abingdon, LLC – BWI Abingdon – 12 employees - 23,434 hours

• Salem Stone Corporation – Acco Stone Co. – 17 employees - 43,500 hours

• Luck Stone Corporation – Bull Run Plant – 42 employees - 69,715

• E. Dillon & Company – E. Dillon & Company – 42 employees - 116,105

Open Pit:

• Shenandoah Asphalt, Inc. – Shenandoah Stone – two employees – 4,600 hours

• Holcim-Mar, Inc. – Charles City Plant – five employees – 9,449 hours

• King William Sand & Gravel – King William Sand & Gravel - 11 employees – 25,345 hours

• Virginia Vermiculite, LLC. – R.E. Samsom Mine – 28 employees – 51,191 hours

The companies will be honored at the VTCA’s annual meeting on July 15 at the Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg.