Midsummer Masquerade Renaissance faire coming to Piney Flats in July

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — The Appalachian Renaissance Faire is bringing a festival to Piney Flats in July, and masks—both the dreamy, masquerade ball kind and the COVID-19 kind—are welcome, according to organizers.
On Saturday, July 17, the Midsummer Masquerade will bring live music, sword-fighting demonstrations, food, crafts and a number of other activities to the East Tennessee Distillery, according to Wendy Potter, ARF’s entertainment coordinator and casting director. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Front and center that day will be the Masquerade Contest. ARF’s website states that creativity is a must for competitors.
“Each costume cannot be completely non-faire storebought,” the website’s competition page states. “Some element must be made by you (or by your favorite vendor!), or pieced together by you in some way, such as mixing and matching tops, bottoms, and accessories.”
The website said there will be separate categories for adults and children, and the winner in each group will get a grand prize that includes a ticket to the fifth annual Faire Season.
Contestants must sign up at the gate by 3:30 p.m. and be present at the court tent for a 3:45 p.m. lineup, the competition rules state. “The contest will be hosted by the Duchess and Lady Margaret,” according to the website.
Potter said the event aims to educate attendees about both Appalachian and Renaissance-era history while providing family-friendly entertainment.
This year’s music lineup will include performances by Eireann’s Call, the Minstrel Rav’n and Crossed Cannons, according to the ARF website.
Tickets purchased online will cost $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors (ages 65 and up), $8 for veterans and $8 for children (ages 6 and up). Kids younger than 6 will be admitted free. The website states that tickets purchased in person at the event will cost $15 for general admission, $13 for seniors and $11 for veterans and children.
“We also ask anyone who is unvaccinated to please consider wearing a mask out of consideration for others,” the website states.