Midsummer Masquerade Renaissance faire coming to Piney Flats in July

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — The Appalachian Renaissance Faire is bringing a festival to Piney Flats in July, and masks—both the dreamy, masquerade ball kind and the COVID-19 kind—are welcome, according to organizers.

On Saturday, July 17, the Midsummer Masquerade will bring live music, sword-fighting demonstrations, food, crafts and a number of other activities to the East Tennessee Distillery, according to Wendy Potter, ARF’s entertainment coordinator and casting director. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Front and center that day will be the Masquerade Contest. ARF’s website states that creativity is a must for competitors.

“Each costume cannot be completely non-faire storebought,” the website’s competition page states. “Some element must be made by you (or by your favorite vendor!), or pieced together by you in some way, such as mixing and matching tops, bottoms, and accessories.”

The website said there will be separate categories for adults and children, and the winner in each group will get a grand prize that includes a ticket to the fifth annual Faire Season.