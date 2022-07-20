Mid-90 degree temps coming Saturday and Sunday

It’s going to be hot this coming weekend - like fry an egg on the sidewalk kind of hot.

“It’s going to be in the upper 90s, probably this weekend,” Charles Dalton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said Wednesday.

Temperatures in Bristol are expected to reach 87 Thursday and 91 Friday. That’s only the opening act for weekend when It’s going to be hotter than the Supercharged wing sauce at Quaker Steak and Lube. Temperatures are going to rise to 94 in the Tri-Cities both Saturday and Sunday. Temps will likely push past 95 degrees in Knoxville and soar as high as 97 over the weekend in Chattanooga, Dalton said.

These temperatures are natural for July, Donaldson said.

“This is not abnormal,” he said. “It’s not an every year type thing either.”

The historical record highs are 99 degrees on Saturday and 97 on Sunday.

“You’re not near record temperatures. But you’re getting close,” Dalton said.

A weather system with high temperatures is moving into the area from the west.

“There’s a ridge of high pressure and that’s where the warmth is,” Dalton said.

Dalton said it was important to drink plenty of water while engaging in outdoor activities during the busy mid-July weekend.